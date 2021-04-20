BoardProspects Takes the Pulse of Corporate America with Survey on New Georgia Voting Law

BOSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BoardProspects.com, an innovative software platform designed to help corporations cost-effectively recruit world-class board members and maintain a diverse and talented board succession pipeline, has released the definitive results of a survey of its membership in regard to Georgia's Election Integrity Act of 2021 (SB 202) which imposes a sweeping new set of rules on voting.

More US company leaders are taking a public stance on Georgia's voting law, which responses ranging from making public statements, to more definitive actions such as most notably, Major League Baseball's announcement that it would move the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta. Many other corporations, including Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola Company, both headquartered in Georgia, have also issued public denouncements of the bill, and some major motion picture productions have been moved out of the state in protest.

The membership of BoardProspects, which represents one of the most diverse and influential communities in corporate America, was asked three key questions about the new law.

BoardProspects asked its membership, "Should corporations headquartered in Georgia, or those doing business there, take a public position on the state's new voting law?" Fifty-four percent of the overall membership and 73 percent of the membership who are racial or ethnic minorities said "Yes". Of those that did indicate "Yes", 72 percent of the overall membership said that the public position of these companies should be to oppose the law, 2 percent to support the law, and 23 percent said the appropriate response would be to issue a general statement in support of the need to protect voting rights. Sixty-six percent of members who are racial or ethnic minorities said that the appropriate public position should be to oppose the law, one percent to support the law, and 33 percent to issue a general statement.

The membership was also asked, "Should a corporation's CEO seek approval from his/her board of directors before taking a public position on a social justice issue?" Sixty-two percent of the overall membership and 52 percent of the membership who are racial or ethnic minorities said "Yes"; two percent of the overall membership and four percent of the membership who are racial and ethnic minorities said "No". Thirty-six percent of the overall membership, and 44 percent of the membership who are racial and ethnic minorities responded that they should not have to seek approval, but should notify the board in advance.

"The results of our survey are decisive and overwhelming," said Mark Rogers, Founder and CEO of BoardProspects. "Our membership includes board members and leaders of some of America's largest corporations, many of whom are women and minorities, and the majority agree that companies doing business in Georgia should take a public position in opposition of the state's new voting law."

Georgia's new law imposes new limits on mail-in voting and stricter ID requirements, limits the number of ballot drop boxes, and prohibits the giving of food or water to any elector within 25 feet of any polling place. The law also shifts election management decisions away from county election boards and places it in the hands of the state legislature.

The full survey results can be found at: https://portal.boardprospects.com/portal-files/The%20Board%20Member's%20View%20on%20Georgia's%20New%20Voting%20Law

