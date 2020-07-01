BoardProspects.com Appoints Teri McClure to its Board of Directors

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors at BoardProspects.com," said Teri McClure. "As an individual member of their community I have been thoroughly impressed with the platform. I am committed to help improve the diversity of corporate boards and I believe that BoardProspects is a tremendous resource in that regard."

Teri is the former General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer at United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). She is a member of the Board of Directors at JetBlue Airways, Lennar Corporation and GMS.

About BoardProspects.com

BoardProspects.com is an innovative software platform designed to help corporations cost-effectively identify, assess and recruit world class board members from its community of thousands of highly credentialed board candidates. The BoardProspects platform leverages technology to improve the board recruitment process for publicly traded and private corporations by providing the tools and features necessary to create and maintain a diverse and talented board succession pipeline.

SOURCE BoardProspects.com