Boardroom Insiders Recognized by SIIA as best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Insiders, BI PRO has been named the best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.



"This award validates the idea that you can't go wrong innovating alongside your most important customers," said Sharon Gillenwater, Co-Founder and CEO. "BI PRO is the platform that our customers had been asking for. Every dashboard and feature was carefully designed with a specific use case in mind. It is in this spirit that we share this award with our longtime customers as well as all of our employees, who are thrilled to be recognized for their brilliant work."



"To me, the CODiE awards have always symbolized innovation in a space where innovation is hard to visualize, and even harder to execute," said Lee Demby, Co-Founder and President. "For us, being awarded the CODiE means certifying that our BI Pro is uniquely filling an intelligence gap with executive engagement, in a highly actionable way."



For nearly a decade, Boardroom Insiders has been delivering the most in-depth executive and C-Level insight on the market through its BI SIGNATURE platform. With the newly launched BI PRO platform, customers can now get that insight PLUS instant access to customized analysis they once had to pay an agency or a consultant to produce. The platform gives them the power to generate an unlimited number of deliverables that, until now, has taken weeks or months of work. Insight includes executive intelligence such as Audience Insights, Business Priority Analysis, Relationship Mapping, Common Threads, and much more.



"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year."



The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 22 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. BI PRO was honored as one of 46 winners across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.



The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.



Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.



About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.



About Boardroom Insiders

Boardroom Insiders is a business intelligence platform designed to help sales and marketing teams that target the C-suite close bigger deals, faster. Our solutions allow companies to tap our digital database of 26,000+ executive profiles, each of which contains a wealth of insight into the C-level leaders at the largest companies in the U.S. Our BI PRO service takes that database to the next level, allowing companies to generate insights across groups of executives to find common relationships, business priorities, backgrounds, hobbies and more. For sales and marketers focused on executive engagement, our platform is the competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.boardroominsiders.com



