Boardspan Releases New Framework for Board Success

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardspan, a leader in board governance software and services, today announced the release of a groundbreaking new framework to help boards of directors map their journey to success. The Governance Curve™ framework provides boards with a clear path to growth, both as a group and as individual directors, with milestones along the way to address the increasingly complex, strategic issues that create the greatest value for stakeholders.

The Governance Curve

At its core, The Governance Curve™ measures the complexities of board work relative to the value that stakeholders receive. Understanding this relationship and having a game plan to master it enables boards to move purposefully toward their highest impact contributions.

"Boardspan was founded specifically to help boards succeed," said Abby Adlerman, CEO of Boardspan. "With The Governance Curve™, we've devised a clear blueprint and the building blocks to enable boards to lean into the increasingly complex issues that provide the greatest value to stakeholders such as identifying transformational opportunities, pushing for innovation, and planning for positive disruption."

The Governance Curve™ defines three main levels of board activity:

Foundational Level: Taking care of core responsibilities

Taking care of core responsibilities Intentional Level: Making higher-order contributions to the organization

Making higher-order contributions to the organization Breakthrough Level: Driving big-impact, game-changing strategic shifts

(Underlying these three levels is Infrastructure, or the basic elements that need to be in place for a board to begin providing competent governance.)

"Based on our deep knowledge of how boards work, we are sharing what we know to be the surest roadmap to achieving board excellence," Adlerman continued. "The ability to work at that ultra-high level where a board can provide its greatest value is enabled by moving up The Governance Curve™."

To help all boards put The Governance Curve™ to work for them, Boardspan has produced a report that elaborates on its purpose and how boards can benefit from it. Read the full report here.

