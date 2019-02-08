Boardwalk Appoints Mercy Kamps To The Senior Management Team As Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Communications And Investor Relations

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardwalk Pipeline Partners announced today that Mercy Kamps has been promoted to the Senior Management Team. She will serve as Boardwalk's Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Communications and Investor Relations.

Mercy previously served as Boardwalk's Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and led the Legal Operations team. She has over 18 years of legal and human resources experience. Mercy has been involved in the community through the board of directors for the Hispanic Bar Association of Houston, the Pan American Roundtable of Houston, Stages Repertory Theatre and the Night Court legal charity.

"I was very pleased that Mercy agreed about a year ago to make the transition from Legal to Human Resources and Communications. She has done a fantastic job in the new role, which is the reason for the promotion. Mercy will also be a member of the Boardwalk Senior Leadership Team," said Stan Horton, President and Chief Executive Officer.

