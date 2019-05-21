Boardwalk REIT Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

CALGARY, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BEI.UN) (the "Trust") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 15, 2019 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of all the trustee nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated March 31, 2019. The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

The total number of trust units (or Class B Units of Boardwalk REIT Limited Partnership exchangeable into trust units) represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 41,556,990, representing 81.67% of the Trust's outstanding trust units, on a diluted basis.

1. Election of Trustees – the following seven nominees were elected as trustees by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders by way of a "show of hands": Scott Morrison, Gary Goodman, Arthur L. Havener, Jr., Sam Kolias, Samantha Kolias-Gunn, Brian G. Robinson and Andrea Goertz. Management received proxies to vote for the trustees as follows:

Trustee Proxy Votes

For Percent

% Proxy Votes

Withheld Percent

% Outcome Scott Morrison 40,125,197 99.80% 81,125 0.20% Carried Gary Goodman 41,003,768 99.27% 299,548 0.73% Carried Arthur L. Havener, Jr. 41,144,520 99.62% 158,796 0.38% Carried Sam Kolias 40,993,117 99.25% 310,199 0.75% Carried Samantha Kolias-Gunn 41,216,035 99.79% 87,281 0.21% Carried Brian G. Robinson 41,141,142 99.61% 162,174 0.39% Carried Andrea Goertz 41,225,083 99.81% 78,233 0.19% Carried

2. Appointment of Auditors – Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust (and the trustees were authorized to fix their remuneration) by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders by way of a show of hands. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:

Proxy Votes For Proxy % For Proxy Votes

Withheld Percent %

Withheld Outcome 41,101,371 98.90% 455,417 1.10% Carried

3. Re-Adoption of the Deferred Unit Plan – The special resolution to re-adopt the deferred unit plan of the trust, to permit the Trust to continue issuing deferred units was passed as follows:

Votes For Proxy % For Votes Against Percent % Against Outcome 40,869,338 98.95% 433,978 1.05% Carried

4. Executive Compensation Advisory Note – The resolution, on an advisory, non-binding basis, to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" section of the management information circular of the Trust dated March 31, 2019 was passed as follows:

Votes For Proxy % For Votes Against Percent % Against Outcome 40,747,989 98.66% 555,327 1.34% Carried

Corporate Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multifamily communities. Boardwalk REIT is vertically integrated and is Canada's leading owner/operator of multifamily communities with 1,600 Associates bringing Residents home to properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.BoardwalkREIT.com.

SOURCE Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Related Links

www.bwalk.com

