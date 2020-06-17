Boardwalktech Closes $884,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

CUPERTINO, CA, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to report that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit, for gross proceeds of C$884,195 or approximately US$636,620, for a total issuance of 1,768,389 Units (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one half one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant is exercisable at a price of C$0.70 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering and will be subject to early redemption by the Company if the trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is greater than C$1.10 for 10 consecutive trading days. The Company paid aggregate finders' fees of C$53,533 and issued 107,065 finders' common share purchase options with a term of 2 years and an exercise price of $0.50 per common share to compensate finders who introduced purchasers under the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes plus the expansion and support of their sales and marketing initiatives.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is subject to TSXV final approval.

"Despite the unique market conditions presented by the COVID-19 situation, we are very pleased that new and existing investors approached us asking to participate in a new direct financing. As evidenced by our recent announcements, Boardwalktech isn't just open for business, but is closing new deals as customers recognize the need for the type of solutions we provide. This additional working capital will continue to support our efforts to accelerate closing of deals in our pipeline, with a focus on growth and achieving positive EBITDA in the next few months." stated Andrew T. Duncan, President of Boardwalktech. "We look forward to new business announcements in the near future and further disclosure when we report our audited results, as we thank our investors for their continued support."

Boardwalktech receives Conditional Approval from TSXV on Previously Disclosed Warrants.

On June 3, 2020 Boardwalktech received conditional approval from the TSXV for the issuance of 1,200,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants to SQN Venture Income Fund, LP in connection with the additional loan provided to Boardwalktech by SQN Venture Income Fund, LP pursuant to an amended and restated loan and security agreement dated June 07, 2019. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.60 per common share until June 7, 2022. The issuance of these warrants has been previously disclosed in a press release of the Company dated June 11, 2019, in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 23, 2019, and in all interim financial statements since June 2019. The issuance of the warrants was subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company, which approval was received at the annual and special meeting of the Company held on December 4, 2019.

The warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The issuance of the warrants is subject to TSXV final approval.

The Company plans to release its audited financial statements and results for the fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2020) next month.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform that is in use today by 27 of the Fortune 500 running over 100 live mission-critical applications world-wide. This enterprise platform allows for multi-party collaboration, provenance, verification, and blockchain immutable transactions on a trusted, shared, and secured private permissioned digital ledger cloud service. The Boardwalktech platform allows rapid application development on any device or user interface and full integration with enterprise systems of record.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

