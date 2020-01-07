Boardwalktech Continues New Customer Expansion

New Fortune 100 Customer Signs Worldwide Master License and Services Agreement

CUPERTINO, CA, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV:BWLK,OTCQB:BWLKF) - Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech") announced today that it has signed a worldwide master license and services agreement with a Fortune 100 consumer products company. Three planning applications have already been deployed and gone live with this customer over the past sixty (60) days addressing Trade Promotion, Sales Forecasting and Operational Forecasting for this customer's global businesses.

This announcement involves the initial recurring license for the first deployed applications by this new Fortune 100 customer. Given the executed global license, further expansion is planned across dozens of business units over the next 12-18 months where the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform is targeted to deliver significantly improved business results and ROI. Boardwalktech expects additional revenue in both recurring license fees and professional services over the next 4 quarters as a result of this new contract.

"Today's news reflects Boardwalktech's continuing adoption by top global enterprises to address critical business needs while generating significant ROI in an immediate, and on-going time frame. While Fortune 500 companies have spent billions of dollars on enterprise software, the long overlooked and underserved area in these companies is the planning and collaboration that occurs outside of those systems of record during the critical 90-day period where operational planning intersects execution, and excessive buffers have been used to 'guardrail' the business. Using the Boardwalktech platform resolves this business dilemma," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "In the case of this new customer, and what we consistently witness at other clients, most of the planning work is done on Microsoft Excel and collaboration is done via attaching these Excel spreadsheets to emails. By migrating these planning and collaboration processes to the cloud on the Boardwalk Digital Ledger, enterprises are able to move from a limiting manual environment to a fully integrated and intelligent digital platform greatly improving the alignment of data with ERP systems, collaboration and accelerating decision making. This flexibility and transparency was critical in this new client's decision to deploy the Boardwalk Digital Ledger, and we were able to have the integration and implementation of these initial planning applications completed in 3 to 8 weeks – typical of the quick time (between signing of license and customer applications going live) for our enterprise customers."

Mr. Duncan continued, "The faster information is aligned and exchanged in a digital cloud environment, the faster decisions can be made both internally and through the use of our predictive analytics, which improves results including increased sales, improved inventory, and better order management - all delivering higher margins to the business. As enterprise clients continue to seek out alternative and supplemental solutions to existing ERP systems, we are seeing an influx of demand from prospective enterprise clients that recognize the strategic benefits of our technology where we are able to provide significant enhancements to their productivity, ultimately driving further profitability."

The Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform is the #1 environment for cloud-based data alignment and multi-party integrated and predictive planning in the enterprise enabling trusted, authenticated and secure collaborative transactions managed on a private permissioned digital ledger. Our platform provides the end-to-end framework needed for enterprise customers to digitally transform existing manual planning processes, enabling a more timely, accurate and predictive business outcome delivering a high ROI and business value to the enterprise.

About Boardwalktech:

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform that is in use today by 27 of the Fortune 500 running over 100 live mission critical applications world-wide. This enterprise platform allows for multi-party collaboration, provenance, verification and blockchain immutable transactions on a trusted, shared, and secured private permissioned digital ledger cloud service. The Boardwalktech platform allows rapid application development on any device or user interface and full integration with enterprise systems of record

