Boardwalktech Expands Customer Traction in Wireless Communications Market

CUPERTINO, CA, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV:BWLK) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech"), a leading enterprise blockchain software company, announced today that it has signed new licensing extensions with an existing Fortune 100 communication services company to increase the number of applications being used, focused on collaborative planning and replenishment with all participants of its retail value chain. Today's announcement illustrates how Boardwalktech, in addition to adding new customers with its enterprise blockchain platform, is achieving deeper penetration (and more revenue) with its existing customers to address mission critical needs.

For communications companies in the competitive consumer market, there is enormous global planning complexity with a need for trusted, rapid, secure, and timely interactions between the extended retail value chain which includes retailers, suppliers, and the communication service companies. Increasingly, buying behavior is being influenced by the availability of new, differentiated, and competitively priced products to consumers. For these communication services companies, having the right product in the right place at the right time can drive positive results including increased revenue and margins.

Boardwalktech's patented information management, transaction chaining blockchain digital ledger, plus collaboration and inferencing capabilities, ensure that all parties are able to act on the relevant plan and actual data within a time frame in which they can still affect outcomes. Waiting until the end of the month for orders and invoices to clear is not good enough, and exposes parties to avoidable supply channel risks. Thus, one key benefit of Boardwalktech's enterprise platform (and the new applications being developed/deployed, in today's announcement) is to enable a near continuous visibility into trusted, retail-level interactions which will bring consumer purchase and intent information to the front of the merchandising and planning process. This trusted capability is essential for all participants to remain competitive.

"Boardwalktech has been providing innovative, patented digital ledger technology to the communications and other industries for more than 10 years and we are now well-positioned secure new customers and expand our business capabilities with existing customers," said Andrew T. Duncan, President and CEO of Boardwalktech Software Corp. "We are proud to partner with our customers to help them continue delivering on their digital transformation journey and to provide them an on-ramp to enterprise blockchain digital ledger applications which in turn increases our revenue per user."

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Founded in 2004, Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger technology that allows for multi-party collaboration and verification on a trusted, shared, secure, and private information cloud. Our Boardwalk Enterprise Blockchain data management platform allows rapid blockchain application development on many platforms using any user interface, supporting "smart contract" business logic, integration with legacy systems and an easy method of connecting all participants (through Boardwalk virtual machines) enabling the exchange of secure and validated digital business information.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

