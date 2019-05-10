Boardwalktech to Exhibit at Gartner Supply Chain Conference

CUPERTINO, CA , May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV:BWLK) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, announced that it will an exhibitor at the upcoming Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019 on May 13 - 16 in Phoenix, AZ. Senior management will be available for on-site meetings and demonstrations of the Boardwalktech Platform at booth #131.

Whether an enterprise is trying to innovate its supply chain operations, enable a deep transformation or expand on current digital initiatives, this year's conference will help enterprises determine how and where to concentrate its efforts, from technology to leadership with many of the leading supply chain companies and vendors in attendance. Many of the attending companies are still working on transforming their supply chain operations to 100% digital and multi-party exchanges between trading partners are one of the more difficult transformation areas with many companies still relying on email and spreadsheets to "get the work done." In fact, a recent survey indicated that two-thirds of companies consider Excel a supply chain system.

For Boardwalktech and its customers, the future is enabling a path to a 100% digital enterprise supply chain. Through the Boardwalktech Platform, we simplify collaboration, with a central ledger to exchange enterprise information between multiple parties, and work with our customers to transform old, manual ways of working together into modern digital workflows, so our customers, their customers, and trading partners get what they need, when they need it. Imagine an entire enterprise value network aligned and connected on one digital ledger platform enabling seamless collaboration, workflow, with machine learning and analytics. Boardwalktech already has over 26 Fortune 500 companies utilizing and deploying our platform into everyday critical operations, generating significant ROI for these customers and quicker time-to-market than competitive alternatives.

"Boardwalktech's customers have been using our patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform to deploy multi-party, collaborative applications for over 10 years," states J.B. Kuppe, SVP of Marketing of Boardwalktech. "At this year's conference, Boardwalktech will be highlighting the capabilities of its digital ledger platform and showcasing enterprise software solutions for the supply chain including trade promotion, pricing and revenue management, sales &operations planning, order and inventory management, and many more. We are excited to also announce new emerging blockchain digital ledger applications focused on track & trace, sourcing, and trusted multi-party supplier collaboration. We help our customers work better, faster, together which is essential for competing in today's global market."

Boardwalktech has already received significant early booking requests for on-site meetings at its booth, so please contact us as remaining slots are limited. For more information, email info@boardwalktech.com

About the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019

Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019 is the world's most important gathering of supply chain leaders. Disruptions large and small confront today's supply chains on a daily basis. At this year's conference, chief supply chain officers and their leadership teams focus how to recognize the impacts of disruptions and create transformational strategies that empower the organization to exceed performance expectations.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform that is in use today by 26 of the Fortune 500 running over 100 live mission critical applications world-wide. The platform allows for multi-party collaboration, provenance, verification and immutable blockchain transactions on a trusted, shared, and secured cloud or on-premise software service. The Boardwalktech platform allows rapid digital ledger application development on any device or user interface and full integration with enterprise systems of record.

