Boat Trader Joins Local Boaters to Tour America's Boating Towns in New Video Series -- Cape Cod's 'Tin Boat Mafia' Featured in Debut Episode

The inaugural episode features a tight-knit, family-oriented group of aluminum boat owners who reflect on the merits of turning to their beloved waterways as a means of staying socially connected during these pandemic times. From fishing and surfing to sun bathing and building driftwood masterpieces, this episode chronicles the gang's passion for the water and demonstrates why light-weight, easy-to-handle, shallow water fishing boats are their vessels of choice. TRACKER® is highlighted as a manufacturer of outstanding aluminum fishing boats, with a 2021 SUPER GUIDE™ V-16 SC fishing boat featured throughout the episode.

"Coming out of a winter season like no other, the show debuts at a time when restless boaters are clamoring to return to their favorite stomping grounds," says the series director and host Ryan McVinney. "Each story takes a 'local's' approach to exploring a variety of boats and boating styles in distinct boating towns - from quiet nooks and isolated areas to popular destinations and historic locales. The series weaves together local legends and boating tales, showcasing not only why certain craft are ideal for specific waters, but also demonstrating their real-world capabilities."

With a series float plan underway to explore a mix of locally-prized places in depth, viewers can look forward to learning about a wide variety of boaters across America. Up ahead, there is a trip to the Florida Keys to meet a banker turned backcountry fishing guide, a visit to North Carolina to follow a family's journey from Hollywood to the Outer Banks, and exciting adventures in Texas, Oklahoma, Maine, Alaska and other treasured homeports.

The trailer and first episode of Stomping Grounds are now available on YouTube . Watchers can subscribe to receive alerts for each new episode released. To view America's largest inventory of new and used boats, visit www.boattrader.com . Fans can also follow @BoatTraderUSA on Instagram for behind-the-scenes shots of production.

About Boat Trader

Since 1991, Boat Trader has delivered more boat buyers to dealers, brokers and private party sellers than any other advertising source. Long before the world relied on Google, Boat Trader magazine was the go-to place to sell a boat. In 2008, the magazine successfully shifted its business model from print to digital media, and today Boat Trader reaches more than nine million visitors per month. To experience the marine industry's leading marketplace, visit www.boattrader.com, and also download the Boat Trader app for the latest way to search for boats on a mobile device.

