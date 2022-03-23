Boathouse Sports and ChappyWrap Announce First Collaboration and Launch New Outdoor Blanket

The partnership signifies the two brands' first-ever, water-resistant outdoor blanket capsule designed to merge comfort with functionality

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boathouse Sports, a premier outdoor performance apparel brand, has partnered with ChappyWrap, a leading producer of high-quality blankets, to release the first-of-its-kind water resistant outdoor blanket collection. Custom designed with premium fabrics and textiles made to last, the new hybrid outdoor collection is available for $115 at www.chappywrap.com.

Drawing upon ChappyWrap's legacy of making comfortable blankets and Boathouse Sports' expertise for creating performance outerwear, the water-resistant outdoor blanket is designed to withstand various outdoor activities from camping and picnics, to boating and watching sporting events outdoors. The blanket capsule includes four designs, including True North Navy, Casco Bay Stripe, Classic Navy Stripe, and Fair Winds Navy.

The outdoor blanket capsule is designed to keep the user feeling warm and dry as they enjoy various outdoor activities. Each blanket is reversible and features ChappyWrap's warm, soft, cotton-blend fabric on one side, and Boathouse Sports' premier Supplex® outdoor fabric that is designed to keep dry while cozying up outdoors on the other.

"Boathouse Sports has prided itself on designing high-quality performance apparel for outdoor enthusiasts of more than 40 years, and we are excited to expand into this new market in collaboration with ChappyWrap," said Cindy DiPietrantonio, CEO of Boathouse Sports. "ChappyWrap's reputation for producing premium blankets makes working together the perfect partnership. Together, we've blended ChappyWrap and Boathouse's expertise to create a fresh design concept and a collection featuring striking craftsmanship."

"We knew Boathouse was the only partner to choose when it came to creating our first water-resistant blanket," said Christina Livada, President of ChappyWrap. "Our customers know they can rely on the cozy warmth and durability of a Chappy, and we're thrilled to launch this new category with Boathouse so they can experience that same coziness in all their outdoor adventures."

Boathouse Sports is proud to be a Made in the USA brand and is dedicated to manufacturing its products in its Philadelphia facility. In keeping with the brands' values, the ChappyWrap and Boathouse Sports outdoor, water-resistant blankets were also sewn in the U.S. facility.

About Boathouse

Founded in 1976, Boathouse Sports® designs and manufactures elite performance outerwear along with uniforms and training gear for teams and athletic enthusiasts nationwide and abroad. Based in the city of Philadelphia, Boathouse manufactures 100% of its products locally. Boathouse is inspired by the core values of athletes: resiliency, precision, and integrity. Boathouse is more than just a company; it is a community of like-minded athletes and artisans who believe that the best garments bring out the best in all of us. For more information, please visit www.boathouse.com

ABOUT CHAPPYWRAP

Founded in 2006, ChappyWrap weaves heirloom-quality blankets in a variety of unique sizes, all made for use at home and on the go. Known for their unique cotton-poly blend, ChappyWraps are durable, machine washable, and uncommonly cozy. ChappyWraps blankets are woven — never printed or dyed — and produced at mills in Germany and Poland known for their heritage quality. Each blanket features hand-finished details, and a soft, plush feel that's lightweight yet warm. Based in Portland, Maine, the company is family-owned and operated, with a team of employees based around the U.S. Whether used indoors or out, with a ChappyWrap, no matter where you are — you're home. To learn more, please visit chappywrap.com.

