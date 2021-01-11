Boatim Inc. - Outlook 2021

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM ), a global online marketplace for buying and selling boats and yachts, welcomes all its customers, shareholders, partners, friends, and followers to this new year 2021. We look forward to continuing to revolutionize the boating industry with you this year.

2020 has been quite the journey for Boatim and its stakeholders. Since the launch of our Smart Connect Inventory™ tool in Q4 of 2020, we've hit ambitious milestones including:

Onboarding more than 180 dealers across 15 countries

Reaching 30 million boating enthusiasts and prospective buyers via 1,685 campaigns we launched on behalf of our boat dealers

Helping more than 20,000 new community members engage directly with their favorite boat brands and maritime content

Growing the Boatim team, or "crew members", in Miami and Barcelona to 26 and counting

2021 will see Boatim continue its momentum and scale the business. During these next few quarters, management is set on expanding market presence, improving our product usability, and further refining user experience. We're planning new features that unlock valuable revenue streams while fine-tuning our existing performance marketing informed by data-driven decisions. All of which will contribute to increased brand familiarity and trust.

"As we implement our brand marketing strategy globally, we are very committed to the core of our analytics-driven business model," says Patrick Burkert, Chief Marketing Officer. "By measuring and optimizing performance, we will be giving the most value for their dollar [to our dealers], and the best user experience and most relevant results to our boating community."

"2021 is poised to be an even more exciting year," adds Chris Roy, Boatim's Chief Product Officer. "We have our work cut out for us, but you can expect some valuable additions to our product portfolio with relevant value-add for dealers and customers alike."

Let's continue to revolutionize the boating industry, together!

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM ) is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and now employs 22 people in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology startup provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats online.

On Boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform, that can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktop, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams are planned to be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded startup has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new product development and their introduction as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on user growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; competition; litigation; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on Dec 2, 2020, which is available via the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information has also been set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Aug 31, 2020. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is Jan 11, 2021, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

