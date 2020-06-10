Boatim Inc. announces appointment Chief Marketing Officer

MIAMI, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc., a globally operating online marketplace for boats and yachts, today announced the appointment of Patrick Burkert to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective 1st of June 2020. Burkert will be the first to manage this newly created position in the Company. He will operate from the subsidiary Boatim Europe SL, based in Barcelona, Spain, and report directly to the Boatim Board and CEO Wolfgang Tippner.

"Patrick is highly experienced, a much-admired marketing leader with a proven track record of building global brands, making him a natural addition to our leadership team." said Tippner. "Boatim has made strong progress over the past several months to prepare the rollout of our global online marketplace and other digital products and services for the maritime industry. Patrick's experience and vision will optimize internal processes and help propel Boatim forward during our next phase of growth."

As Boatim CMO, Burkert will lead the Strategic Marketing Team for Boatim around the world, building on the transformational work already accomplished.

"We are at the forefront of transforming a whole industry towards digital, that hasn't seen any significant innovation in decades," said Burkert. "I was an early convert to Boatim's vision of tech- and social-driven services, forging the next generation of online marketplaces that will reinvent a global billion-dollar industry. As a Co-Founder and early-stage contractor I'm thrilled and proud to now have the opportunity to lead this transformation in a C-Level position and with a remarkable team. We will accelerate Boatim's growth in the market as we continue to define and shape the future of maritime innovations every day here in Barcelona and back in the USA."

Burkert brings more than two decades of marketing experience to Boatim. Specialized in growth marketing, effective sales and purpose-driven communications in startups, he holds a B.Sc. in Online Media from FH Furtwangen, an M.A in Digital Media from HdM Stuttgart. From starting a PhD-Program in Experience Design at TU Berlin with Telekom Innovation Laboratories he moved into the Tech Industry very quickly. As a serial entrepreneur, he founded, amongst others, the global short-term real estate marketplace Go—PopUp, in which he oversaw an exit in 2017. After holding different C-level, director, and management positions in ventures such as Travelperk in Barcelona, he founded OGNC, an entrepreneurial consulting co-creagency for growth marketing strategies for clients like LAMY and GoCardless.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim was founded in 2014 and now employs 21 people in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology startup provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats online.

On www.boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, connect with like-minded and brands. The platform that can be accessed through mobile devices and desktop, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams are planned to be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded startup has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTC Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

