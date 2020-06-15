Boatim Inc. announces its appointment of Chris Roy as Chief Product Officer

MIAMI, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc, a global online marketplace for buying, selling and trading ships, boats and yachts, announces today the appointment of Chris Roy as Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective 15 June 2020. Chris will be responsible for developing and driving the vision, roadmap and innovation strategy across Boatim's digital products to fuel the company's vision of building the digital maritime products of tomorrow. He will operate from the subsidiary Boatim Europe SL, based in Barcelona, Spain, and report directly to the Boatim Board and CEO Wolfgang Tippner.

"A core area of investment, priority and focus for Boatim is our product management organization," said Tippner. "The CPO plays an integral role in unifying our product portfolio to deliver integrated technology solutions for our customers. We are excited to welcome Chris to the Boatim crew and look forward to his expertise and experience driving the realization of our long-term innovation strategy."

Tackling complex problems and bringing innovation to legacy industries is fast becoming Chris' modus operandi. After leading TravelPerk's design team from initial go-to-market to its position as the fastest-growing SaaS startup, Boatim seems a logical next step.



Chris shares, "Having the opportunity to bring new technology to the boating industry and solve long-standing and complex problems is exhilarating. That's the kind of disruption I'm hoping to drive alongside the team at Boatim. By putting our customers at the forefront of our decision-making, we aim to build game-changing products and services that drive industry-wide evolution."

Prior to building out the Product Design team at TravelPerk, Chris held various design and engineering positions at TescoBank, Sumerian, GFI Software, and Axios Systems, designing and building SaaS products for global markets.

Graduating from Edinburgh's Napier University with a BDes(Hons) in Design Futures, Chris has always been inspired by the convergence of design and technology, focusing on how these disciplines can be merged to disrupt industries.

In addition, Chris has run a number of Design Thinking workshops for Barcelona's top business schools and also manages the city's largest Product Design community—with over 1,100 members.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim was founded in 2014 and now employs 21 people in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology startup provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats online.

On www.boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, connect with like-minded and brands. The platform that can be accessed through mobile devices and desktop, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams are planned to be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded startup has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTC Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new product development and their introduction as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on user growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; competition; litigation; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on January 31, 2020, which is available via the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information has also been set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2019. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is June 15, 2020, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

SOURCE Boatim Inc.