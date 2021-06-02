Boatim's Boat Financing Feature Now Available

MIAMI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM), a company building the digital boating products of tomorrow, today announces the launch of its new boat financing offering for US customers. Following the launch of its insurance quoting tool a few days ago, Boatim Inc. now also enables its users to directly access financing options to buy or refinance their boat through Boatim.com.

"The majority of the $20bn worth of annual US boat purchases involve financing and, despite the continued boom in the boating market, the number of providers in this area is very limited. Our affiliation with SunTrust Bank´s lending specialist now allows our users in the US to conveniently check out their options when getting a boat to join the millions of Americans already out on the water," says CEO Wolfgang Tippner.

"We wanted to include this feature as quickly as possible to enhance Boatim´s suite of tools for boaters and buyers," continues Tippner, "and we are working to further enhance the financing and insurance capabilities of our platform to take the user experience to yet another level - so, look out for those next iterations."

Through Boatim.com anyone looking to buy, finance, insure or sell their boat can easily find all the right tools for the task. While we understand the expectations of the next generation of boaters, our trusted and established industry partners ensure quick and solid execution.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology start-up provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats and providing digital maritime services online.

On Boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform, that can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktops, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, revenue streams are being added continuously.

Since August 2019 the privately funded start-up has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

Forward Looking Statements

