Boating Startup Anchor Hooks $2.5M to Bring On-Demand Yachting to a Marina Near You

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Yacht Rentals - a managed marketplace tech platform that connects private yacht owners and licensed Captains to those looking for an unforgettable on-the-water experience - today announced $2.5M in seed financing led by Austin-based Silverton Partners .

Following impressive 400% organic growth in 2020, the company raised the capital to extend its presence across major US and international travel markets.

Anchor was created in 2016 by Hatraf after losing his dear friend in a drunk boating accident and set out initially to rent boats with sober captains on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Since then, Anchor has grown into 700+ listings across 20+ cities, deploying Coast Guard Certified Captains that are trained in CPR, First Aid, safety, navigation, and subject to a Homeland Security background check and random drug tests. It is the only platform that received the United States Coast Guard (USCG) stamp of approval for safety standards.

"On average, a boat or yacht sits unused 92% of the time, which is not only bad for the boat itself, but costly to the owner who is paying to maintain it," said Anchor Founder and CEO Zach Hatraf. "By leveraging the Anchor platform and service, yacht owners can kick back and capitalize on that downtime by turning their boat into a turnkey business, with a little boost from Anchor. Like the Uber and Airbnb business models of the world, Anchor's model works for all parties involved by offering a platform that lowers the cost and access barrier of luxurious boating experiences, while providing all the resources a yacht owner needs to be safe, legal, compliant and profitable."

With its first institutional round of funding, the company plans to build on the success of its proprietary "managed marketplace" platform, which is being called a "gamechanger" by industry experts. The Anchor platform provides users with access to an array of turnkey nautical services and experiences, best in class insurance, a dedicated concierge team, and local US Coast Guard Licensed Captains who are familiar with the local waterways. Not to mention, a beautiful yacht for the day.

"The demand for luxury marine tourism has skyrocketed into a $55B industry," said Mike Dodd, a General Partner at Silverton Partners. "This investment underscores our confidence in Anchor's ability to bring a new level of efficiency and innovation to the yachting sector, and we very much look forward to working together and watching them grow."

Anchor is currently available in cities across Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York & Washington, D.C. Boat owners who join Anchor's program can set their own rates and manage their calendars online. There are even federal tax incentive programs encouraging owners to join programs like Anchor.

