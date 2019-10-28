Bob Evans Farms Releases Public Service Announcement With Daymond John To Support Military Entrepreneurs This Veterans Day

"The PSA spreads a powerful message as we encourage people to support the men and women who have served our country," said Mark Delahanty, President and CEO, Bob Evans Farms. "The Heroes to CEOs program has made a big difference for veteran entrepreneurs. We're excited to continue our partnership with Daymond, whose mentorship has made a major impact on military entrepreneurs, and support organizations like Bunker Labs, who pave the way for their success with its networks and resources."

In February 2019, Bob Evans Farms held its 'Heroes to CEOs' program for the third year, where it selected three veteran-owned businesses to attend a pitching event in April 2019. Each finalist received an all-expense paid trip to New York City and a personalized 45-minute prep session with Daymond John to refine their pitch in an effort to win a $30,000 business grant. Jonathan Norton, former Army Ranger and founder and CEO of Peak Safety Systems, was deemed the winner. Bob Evans Farms will continue the program for the fourth year in 2020. To learn more about Heroes to CEOs, visit www.ourfarmsalutes.com.

"This is my fourth year working with the amazing team at Bob Evans Farms and partnering with them to further their commitment to entrepreneurship by empowering our veterans," said Daymond John, the People's Shark. "Through this program, I have gotten to work with some of the brightest minds are country has to offer and help empower their dreams, passions and businesses. With the support of Bunker Labs, I am very excited to continue my involvement and get the opportunity to learn from our veterans while helping them along the way."

"We are proud of the work we do at Bunker Labs and extremely grateful to Bob Evans Farms and The Shark Group for their continued support," said Katherine Kostreva, Northeast Region Executive Director, Bunker Labs. "We're excited to see the Heroes to CEOs program unfold this Veterans Day, and the impact it will have on the military connect community throughout the year."

For more information on how to support Bunker Labs this Veterans Day, visit www.BunkerLabs.org/ourfarmsalutes. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-fresh food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, and active nutrition food categories. Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor in multiple categories including, eggs, refrigerated potato, pasta, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

†Source: IRI Scan Sales Data Total U.S. 52 Weeks Ending 6/16/2019.

About Bunker Labs

Bunker Labs is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Chicago, with chapters in 25+ cities, built by military veteran entrepreneurs to empower other military veterans to start and grow businesses. Through local chapters organized in cities across the U.S., Bunker Labs provides educational programming, mentors, events, and thriving local networks to help military veterans succeed and thrive as entrepreneurs and innovators.

About Daymond John

In addition to his role on Shark Tank, Daymond John is widely recognized for his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and branding expert following the success of his groundbreaking lifestyle brand, FUBU®. He was named a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration, as well as a two-time New York Times Best Selling Author whose next book Powershift will be released on Mach 10, 2020. John remains committed to helping aspiring entrepreneurs, which landed him the affectionate nickname of "The People's Shark." In recognition of his impact in the entrepreneurial space, John has been bestowed the NAACP Entrepreneurs of the Year Award, the Congressional Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship and more.

