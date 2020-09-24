Bob Flannery Joins Redwood Capital Group as COO and EVP

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Capital Group, a vertically integrated multifamily investment manager, today announced that Bob Flannery, a seasoned real estate executive with proven experience leading multi-billion-dollar organizations, has joined the company in the newly created positions of executive vice president and chief operating officer. Flannery's position was created in conjunction with Redwood Capital Group's strategic plan to double in size in the next five years.

Among his other duties, Flannery will work to raise Redwood Capital Group's profile and relationships within the institutional and private-equity investment communities. He leads all aspects of Redwood Capital Group's operating activities, including property management, asset management, construction management, accounting, financial reporting and corporate office operations. He serves on the Investment Committee and collaborates across the company to foster long-term strategic growth and profitability. Flannery also is serving as the president of Redwood Residential.

"We believe the creation of this position and the addition of Bob to our best-in-class team marks an important inflection point for our company," said Mark Isaacson, managing partner and co-founder at Redwood Capital Group. "Over the last several years, Redwood has grown systematically into a fully integrated multifamily real estate company. Most recently we created construction management and asset management divisions, while greatly enhancing our property management division.

"With Bob's expertise, leadership and industry relationships, we can even further leverage our robust capabilities to build programmatic capital relationships and become the foremost choice of institutional and private equity in pursuit of strategic multifamily investments."

Since its launch in 2007, Redwood Capital Group has acquired, renovated and repositioned nearly 23,000 apartment homes encompassing more than 70 individual communities valued at over $2.9 billion. The company has invested nearly $1 billion of equity on behalf of institutions, life companies, global fund sponsors and family offices. Today, Redwood Capital Group has more than $1.5 billion of assets under management.

Despite the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, Redwood Capital Group has continued to successfully transact deals and expand in 2020. The firm recently completed a property acquisition, two dispositions and finds itself on pace to add 1,000 units to its property management division in the second half of the year. Under Flannery's leadership, Redwood Capital Group is aiming to double its current portfolio of assets over the next five years.

"I am incredibly energized by this opportunity," Flannery said. "This is already a best-in-class organization and I have tremendous respect for the history and existing culture of the firm founded by David Carlson and Mark Isaacson. I look forward to working with the leadership team to build on a fantastic foundation to drive innovation and scale. Together, we will execute the strategic partnerships, acquisitions and joint ventures necessary to maximize our growth, enhance our competitive position and make us a coveted destination for institutional investment."

With more than 25 years of experience in executive leadership, strategic planning, investment management, joint ventures and capital raising, Flannery most recently served as President of CA Residential, the multifamily development platform of CA Ventures. In this role, he built a team of professionals with diverse expertise for a $3 billion portfolio of Class A assets in major growth markets across the U.S.

About Redwood Capital Group

Based in Chicago, Redwood Capital Group is an institutionally focused, vertically integrated real estate investment manager concentrated on the multifamily sector, with capabilities in transaction, asset, construction and property management. The company employs a highly disciplined investment strategy focused on core plus and value add strategies of multifamily communities. It identifies distinctive opportunities with the potential for attractive risk adjusted rates of return and has more than $1.5 billion of assets under management.

