Bob Gallagher Joins OneOncology as Chief Operations Officer.

"Bob brings a wealth of experience leading teams and instilling operational programs that drive growth and efficiencies for medical practices and clinicians," said Jeff Patton, MD CEO, OneOncology. "OneOncology expects continued growth across the platform and we look forward to Bob's contributions as we help our practices expand and thrive to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer."

In 2020, OneOncology has added three practices and now has more than 470 providers caring for 220,000 patients annually at 170 sites of care. This year OneOncology has also launched significant value-based research and clinical research capabilities with the addition of a comprehensive genomic profiling platform partnership and the unveiling of the OneOncology Research Network (OneR), a national non-exclusive clinical trial site management organization.

"I'm extremely pleased to join the OneOncology team and their partner practices," Gallagher said. "OneOncology's physician leadership, technology investments, clinical advancements and value-based care leadership are all reasons why we've got such momentum in the marketplace, and I'm looking forward to contributing to our future successes on behalf of everyone living with cancer."

Prior to DaVita, Gallagher was in engineering leadership roles at automotive supplier, Robert Bosch, LLC. and a financial analyst at the Ford Motor Company.

About OneOncology:

OneOncology is a national partnership of independent, community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered and patient-centric model. OneOncology is comprised of leading community oncology practices representing over 470 providers practicing at nearly 170 sites of care across the United States.

