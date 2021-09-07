Bob Kermanshahi joins Buildings IOT as Chief Commercial Officer

"I believe Buildings IOT is at the forefront of the major data-driven transformation taking place in the built environment," stated Kermanshahi. "Buildings IOT creates value for its clients by not only delivering actionable insights but by orchestrating the definitive steps to yield measurable results. At the core of BIOT's success is its deep domain expertise and demonstrated end-to-end capabilities. I am honored to join such an expert team which has been delivering value across building systems contracting, master systems integration, building systems service, and building analytics software."

Kermanshahi brings more than 20 years of experience in leading the development of business strategies to infuse value into clients' technology solutions. He recently led the North American Sales for the Smart Buildings & Workplace business with Lenovo Group. Additionally, Kermanshahi leans on senior-level experience in a number of roles, including with the Global Fortune 100 company, Siemens, where he drove strategic transformations and led corporate real estate strategy for the Americas portfolio for 600 locations and approximately 30 million square feet.

"Bob joins the Buildings IOT team at a crucial time as demand in the wake of the pandemic has skyrocketed for smarter, healthier, and more cost-efficient building solutions," commented Brian Turner, CEO of Buildings IOT. "As building owners and managers continue to seek out solutions, Bob's addition will enable us to develop strategies that cut through the noise and deliver our message that Buildings IOT's platforms and services provide real and valuable solutions for all built environments."

Buildings IOT simplifies smart buildings with software, services, and solutions for every aspect of building management. Command-and-control from a single pane of glass, analytics enhanced by machine learning, and a building-domain-centric data management platform, Buildings IOT delivers smart buildings that live up to the hype. We also design and install building controls and automation systems, offer IT-managed services and device testing for cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and provide data-driven maintenance to some of the world's largest building portfolios.

