Bob Marley: Legacy Documentary Series Continues With Episode Four: Rhythm Of The Game, Out Today

Tuff Gong FC has also announced a special collaboration with FIFA for a limited-edition soccer kit available exclusively on May 29 at 1 p.m. ET in FIFA 20's Ultimate Team game mode via a limited-time-only Season Objective. Celebrate Bob Marley's legacy and love of the sport with the 75th Anniversary Kit, available in FIFA Ultimate Team for a limited time on Windows, PS4, and Xbox One. Additionally, a Bob Marley 75 Soccer Jersey inspired by the newly-added Bob Marley player kit in the 2020 EA video game will become available on June 1 HERE .

On June 4th, Bob Marley & The Wailers "Live At The Rainbow" will be live-streamed on Bob Marley's Official YouTube Channel HERE. The concert will be shown in the exact running order officially for the first time since initially performed, will be streamed in its entirety on the Bob Marley YouTube channel June 4th at 12pm PT/ 3pm ET / 8pm BST exactly 43 years to the day it took place. The live-stream includes rarely-seen footage, including a magical live performance of "Burnin' and Lootin" as well as newly unearthed footage taken backstage.

In other news, the official video for "Is This Love" from Bob Marley & The Wailers' 1978 album, Kaya has been remastered in HD. The video was originally filmed at the Keskidee Youth Centre in London and features a special appearance by a then 9-year-old Naomi Campbell.

In this digital era, Bob Marley remains one of the most followed posthumous artists on social media, and MARLEY75 will serve to bring his music and message to the digital foreground, reaching new audiences and perspectives with innovative content and groundbreaking technology. Special live events, exclusive digital content, recordings, exhibitions, plus rare and unearthed treasures will also be revealed throughout the year. Bob Marley's music continues to inspire generation upon generation, as his legacy lives on through his message of love, justice and unity, a sentiment needed more than ever in 2020. In conjunction with Tuff Gong and UMe, a division of the Universal Music Group, the Marley family will continue to ensure the highest quality, integrity and care is taken to honor Bob's legacy and to celebrate one of the 20th century's most important and influential figures.

Additional information on MARLEY75 events will be revealed soon.

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map, but, as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with the official Bob Marley Facebook page drawing more than 70 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information visit: bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

Photo Credit: Photo: Peter Murphy © Fifty-Six Hope Road Music Ltd.

Photo Caption: Football scrimmage in the front yard of Bob's home and Wailers/Tuff Gong HQ at 56 Hope Road, Kingston, Jamaica. Just after the Kaya tour, August/September, 1978.

