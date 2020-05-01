Bob Marley: Legacy Documentary Series Continues With Episode Three: Righteousness, Out Today

Bob Marley's ability to connect us all in his message of hope, human strength, solidarity and endurance, remains just as relevant today as they were when he wrote them. In continuing to celebrate his ability to connect and lift us all, a new animated, official music video for Bob Marley & The Wailer's classic 'Three Little Birds' (from 1977's Exodus , which Time magazine declared The Best Album Of The 20th Century in 1999,) has been revealed. Created by director Morgan Powell , the playful visual is a clever take on a classic children's cartoon and roleplay. Powell revealed, "I figured it would be interesting to pick two well-known enemies and flip their relationship on its head. There are lots of enemies in the world and we are in testing times, even more now, and I wanted to pose the question of what happens if you push through fear or anxiety? What's on the other side of that? With the help of the song I managed to push through and I wanted to give the video my best shot of portraying that." Cedella Marley shares, "This song has helped provide hope and light for so many over the years, including me, and I hope it does the same for people now, especially with all that is going on in the world." Watch the video for ' Three Little Birds' HERE.

In other news, 4/20 was celebrated last week with KAYA Radio and Bob Marley fans across the world, urged to #STAYHOME and enjoy a special and exclusive 24-hour livestream on YouTube. The livestream featured songs and videos from his most iconic albums and newly released LEGACY series.

Marley75 has also recently aligned with Greta Thunberg's global initiative #FridaysForFuture, in a combined effort to continue educating and inspiring Bob Marley fans to take action in the fight against climate change. Every Friday, a new Bob Marley song will be celebrated across all social platforms and used to inspire others to take action for this important cause. Be sure to check Bob Marley's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube every Friday for more information.

Earth Day (April 22nd) also marked the 42nd anniversary of Bob Marley & The Wailer's historic One Love Peace Concert, which took place in the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica in 1978. The legendary concert brought together 16 of Reggae's biggest acts, who played to more than 32,000 attendees, with all proceeds of the show going towards sanitary and housing facilities in West Kingston.

In this digital era, Bob Marley remains one of the most followed posthumous artists on social media, and MARLEY75 will serve to bring his music and message to the digital foreground, reaching new audiences and perspectives with innovative content and groundbreaking technology. Special live events, exclusive digital content, recordings, exhibitions, plus rare and unearthed treasures will also be revealed throughout the year. Bob Marley's music continues to inspire generation upon generation, as his legacy lives on through his message of love, justice and unity, a sentiment needed more than ever in 2020. In conjunction with Tuff Gong and UMe, a division of the Universal Music Group, the Marley family will continue to ensure the highest quality, integrity and care is taken to honor Bob's legacy and to celebrate one of the 20th century's most important and influential figures.

Tune in and subscribe to the Official Bob Marley YouTube channel here for more upcoming content celebrating Bob's legacy and contribution to the world.

Additional information on MARLEY75 events will be revealed soon.

#BobMarley75

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map, but, as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with the official Bob Marley Facebook page drawing more than 70 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information visit: bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

Photo Credit: Dennis Morris © Fifty-Six Hope Road Music, Ltd

SOURCE UMe/Island