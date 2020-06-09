Bob Olsen Promoted to Lead Ankura's Global Cybersecurity and Privacy Group

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, today is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Olsen, Senior Managing Director, to the position of Global Head of Cybersecurity and Privacy, effective immediately. Based in Baltimore, Mr. Olsen will be responsible for supporting the continued expansion and growth of the firm's cybersecurity and privacy practices in both existing and developing markets.

"Bob has been a true asset to the firm and has established himself as a leader – and the right one to lead our global cybersecurity and privacy practices," said Philip Daddona, President of Ankura. "His dedication to honing his professional expertise in the field of cybersecurity, supporting the continued growth of our people and delivering effective solutions to our clients has been exceptional. We look forward to Bob's continued contributions in his new role."

Mr. Olsen has over 25 years of experience developing, implementing, and managing complex cybersecurity and information technology enterprise risk management programs. He has served as a chief information officer and chief information security officer for clients across a wide range of industries. He previously led an operations team supporting 2,500 global users during his time as an executive at Corvis Corporation and successfully founded COMPASS Cybersecurity. Mr. Olsen's extensive industry experience has helped expand Ankura's information security and information technology capabilities since he joined the firm in 2018.

"The ever-increasing threat of data and privacy intrusions during the current global health crisis presents new and dynamic data protection challenges for all of our clients worldwide," said Mr. Olsen. "As companies adjust to the new normal, the need for trusted cybersecurity partners with global capabilities will be critical to mitigating and responding to these risks. I look forward to stepping into this new role and working with my talented colleagues across each one of our offices to build upon our current capabilities so that we can best support our clients as they navigate the rapidly changing cybersecurity and privacy threat and regulatory landscape."

Ankura's cybersecurity, privacy and data governance professionals provide expertise across three global service lines: (i) Response, Investigation and Intelligence, (ii) Managed Data Protection Services, and (iii) Technology Cybersecurity and Privacy Risk Advisory. To learn more about Bob Olsen and Ankura's Cybersecurity and Privacy offering, please visit: https://ankura.com/suite/expertise/cybersecurity/.

