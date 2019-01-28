Bob Rohrman Receives 'Sagamore of the Wabash Award' From the State of Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Rohrman, President of the Bob Rohrman Auto Group, was presented the "Sagamore of the Wabash Award," by Indiana State Senator, Ronald J. Alting on January 25, 2019. Rohrman, a resident of Lafayette, Indiana, is described as a self-made businessman who gives back to his community.

Rohrman began selling cars in Lafayette, Indiana in 1955 at Glenn R. Pittman Ford. By 1963, Rohrman determined there were no further growth opportunities for him at Pittman's Ford store and opened his own used car sales lot in Lafayette. He has since grown his business to 27 franchise automobile dealerships, in Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin - representing brands like Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Lexus, Ford, and more.

The "Sagamore of the Wabash Award" is the highest honor an Indiana Governor can bestow and is presented to distinguished Indiana Hoosiers who have made significant contributions to the state's heritage.

Throughout his entire career, Rohrman has been heavily involved in both Indiana State and federal government, as well as many philanthropic ventures. Most recently, Rohrman donated funds to build a tennis complex for Lafayette Central Catholic High School and also donated funds for the multimillion-dollar Performing Arts Center at Lafayette Jefferson Public High School.

Dating back to the 1940s, the "Sagamore of the Wabash Award," is an honorary award created during the term of Governor Ralph Gates by the State of Indiana. Others who have received the award have included astronauts, United State Presidents, ambassadors, artists, musicians, politicians, and ordinary citizens who have contributed greatly to Indiana Hoosier heritage.

