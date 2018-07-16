Bob Simonds' STX Adds Nick Jonas to Star-Studded UGLYDOLLS Film

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STXfilms, a division of Robert Simonds' global, next-generation media company STX Entertainment, announced today that GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated singer and actor Nick Jonas has signed on to voice act and perform an original song in its upcoming animated film UglyDolls alongside previously announced co-stars Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull. Jonas most recently appeared in the blockbuster smash-hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, and in 2016 he co-starred alongside James Franco in the Sundance Film Festival drama Goat.

"Nick Jonas is not only a talented musician, he's also an accomplished actor beloved by millions of passionate fans around the world," said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms. "Over the last several years, Nick has proven there's not much he can't do, and we're ecstatic to have him join Kelly and Pitbull in this charming and funny film."

Unconventionality rules in UGLYDOLLS, the new animated family adventure based on the beloved toy brand. In the adorably different town of Uglyville, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDolls friends confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.

"The UglyDolls remind audiences the importance of acceptance and loving yourself, and as someone who started in this business very young, I understand the significance of using my platform to tell stories that lift others up," said Jonas. "I love that I get to work with Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull, and I can't wait to get started."

Created as a plush toy line by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, the UglyDoll brand quickly gained a cult following around the world and was named Toy of the Year by the Toy Industry Association in 2006. Beloved by children, teenagers and adults alike, UglyDoll characters are distinct for their endearing "ugliness," in a wonderful "uglyverse" where differences are celebrated and embraced.

STXfilms will release UGLYDOLLS in theaters in 2019 as launch vehicle for STX Entertainment's UglyDolls franchise. An animated kids series is also underway with a full series order from premium streaming service Hulu, and Hasbro joined early on as global master toy licensee. The original motion picture soundtrack will be released by Atlantic Records.

Jonas is represented by WME and Phil McIntyre.

About STXfilms



STXfilms is a division of STX Entertainment, a global, next-generation media company whose mission is to unlock the value of the direct connection stars have with their fans through the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of film, television, VR, digital video, music and live entertainment content. It is the industry leader in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises.

The company is led by accomplished businessman Robert Simonds and was co-founded by Bill McGlashan, managing partner of the leading global private investment firm TPG. Other investors include Hony Capital, a leading private equity firm in China; PCCW, Southeast Asia's largest Internet and cable services provider; Tencent Holdings, China's leading provider of online products and services; Liberty Global, the world's largest distribution platform; Dominic Ng, Chairman of East West Bank; New Enterprise Associates (NEA); DNS Capital (representing the business interests of Gigi Pritzker and her immediate family); and Beau Wrigley, former Chairman and CEO of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, among others. With these strategic relationships, the company is uniquely positioned to maximize the impact of content worldwide, with direct passage into the China market.

For more information, please visit http://www.stxentertainment.com.

About Nick Jonas:



Multi-platinum, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist, actor, and award-winning songwriter, Nick Jonas released his self-titled debut album in November 2014. The critically-acclaimed album included the triple-platinum and #1 U.S. radio hit, "Jealous" and his sultry chart-climbing radio single, "Chains." A recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, Jonas released his sophomore solo album LAST YEAR WAS COMPLICATED in June 2016. The album, which included the platinum hit "Close" featuring Tove Lo, debuted as the #1 selling album of the week. In 2017, Nick released a new single "Find You" off his upcoming album. Jonas also co-wrote an original song titled "Home" for the movie FERDINAND, released by FOX Animation. The song was nominated for 2018 Golden Globe in the category of "Best Original Song." As an actor, Jonas garnered unanimous critical praise for his lead role in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival favorite GOAT. He also appeared in a guest-starring role in the Fox's horror-comedy series, "Scream Queens." Jonas starred in the gritty television show "Kingdom," a mixed martial arts drama that premiered in the fall of 2014. Jonas most recently can be seen in alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black in JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE, Sony's reimagining of 1995's JUMANJI. The film has passed "Spider-Man" to become Sony's highest-grossing film ever at the U.S. box office. Jonas recently completed production on Lionsgate's post-apocalyptic thriller, CHAOS WALKING, which also stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, and is scheduled for release in 2019.

SOURCE STXfilms

Related Links

http://www.stxentertainment.com

