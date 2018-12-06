Bob Trinh is Named New CEO at The Villages Health

THE VILLAGES, Fla., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for The Villages Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Trinh as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Trinh, along with the other members of the executive team, will be responsible for continuing to build a value-based healthcare system in The Villages® community, where care is patient centered, primary care driven, community based and made easy for patients.

"It is an honor to join this organization and to be part of a team that continues to bring excellent health care to the residents of The Villages and surrounding community," says Bob Trinh. "I am looking forward to our future as we expand to support the continued growth of The Villages."

Mr. Trinh, a Harvard MBA graduate, joins The Villages Health from Oak Street Health. There he served as the President for the Illinois Division, the organization's largest market. During his time there, the Illinois Division grew from 14 to 18 primary care clinics, with 96 providers serving over 30,000 patients.

Prior to Oak Street Health, Mr. Trinh served as the Market Vice President for Orlando and South Florida at DaVita Medical Group with 29 clinics, 69 physicians and over 22,000 full-risk Medicare Advantage patients. Mr. Trinh also worked at Physicians United Plan and led STARS, health services, risk adjustment, finance and IT teams at various times during his tenure there.

"We are delighted to have Bob join us as our new CEO," says Dr. Elliot Sussman, Chairman of the Board for The Villages Health. "He has an extensive career dedicated to improving the lives of both patients and health care professionals."

About The Villages Health

The Villages Health (TVH) is on a mission to make The Villages community America's Healthiest Hometown® by keeping people healthy and healing people quickly. The patient-centered model allows patients to spend time with their care providers to build a relationship and address individual needs. In only its 6th year, TVH employs over 450 health care professionals across 8 locations and is growing at a rate of more than 500 new patients per month. With over 60 board-certified physicians across 15 specialties, TVH provides seamless coordinated care to more than 46,000 patients, including more than 18,000 managed at-risk Medicare Advantage members. As a result, all 8 care centers maintain a 98% patient satisfaction rate and perform within the top 1% nationally for quality care.

