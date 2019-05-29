Bob Winter Returns to Leo Burnett Group Detroit as Chief Creative Officer, Builds New Studio to Support Cadillac Brand

"Leo Burnett is committed to delivering creative product that pushes boundaries, crosses borders and effects change in culture," said Swinand. "And we're equally committed to bringing on leaders like Bob, who share our passion for the product. Bob has both the creative savvy and leadership skills necessary to drive our business forward."

"The General Motors business is an integral part of Publicis Groupe and our 'Power of One' approach, and it requires tremendous creative talent from the top, down," said Law. "Bob's reputation precedes him and I know that together, we'll build a creative offering and creative work that will be the envy of the industry."

In his new role, Winter will oversee all General Motors business for Leo Burnett Group agencies in the U.S. One of his marquee projects in 2019 is to build a new team for the Cadillac account, which Publicis Groupe has managed since 2015.

"Leo Burnett Group has great ambitions for this year, and for the future," said Winter. "There has never been a more exciting time to build a team and lead creative for this group of agencies and their clients, and I'm honored to have this opportunity."

Winter is a highly awarded creative and creator of the Bud Light "Real Men of Genius" campaign. Most recently, he spent five years at VSA Partners as partner/executive creative director, driving integrated creative for the agency's clients. His track record also boasts creative leadership positions at CP+B in Miami, Y&R Chicago, Leo Burnett and Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

About Leo Burnett Worldwide

Leo Burnett Worldwide is a creative solutions agency network, and part of Publicis Communications. Leo Burnett has 96 offices in 85 countries and more than 8,500 employees around the globe. The agency works on behalf of some of the world's most valued brands including Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Kraft, McDonald's, Nintendo and Samsung, among others. To learn more about Leo Burnett and its rich, 83-year history, visit LeoBurnett.com. Follow on Facebook and via @leoburnett.

