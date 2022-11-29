Bob Woodruff Foundation Invests $3.9 Million in 34 Organizations that Support Veterans and Service Members

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) is proud to announce an investment of over $3.9M to 34 organizations that work to ensure that veterans, service members, their families, and caregivers thrive. The grant portfolio supports programs that address a wide range of veterans' needs, including clinical mental healthcare, legal services, homeless and housing services, employment, and case management. Two of the grants were expedited in October in response to the devastation in Florida by Hurricane Ian.

"BWF's investment in these organizations reflects our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our veterans, service members, their families, and caregivers," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "I'm proud that our current funding includes a focus on the wellbeing of the entire family, as we know it's not just the veteran who's impacted by military service but their families as well."

Eight grants were made possible through BWF's partnership with the National Football League (NFL). With a focus on community building and social interaction, NFL-BWF funding will support community arts programming, one-on-one youth mentoring for Gold Star children, and a new USA Wheelchair Football League team in Los Angeles. NFL-BWF grants will also provide homeless services, food assistance, and case management to help veterans achieve and maintain long-term stability and wellbeing.

The remaining grants support programs that:

increase accessibility to high-quality, evidence-based mental healthcare to address PTSD, substance use disorder, and TBI

provide legal assistance to increase veterans' access to benefits and decrease barriers to long-term stability

provide comprehensive services to veterans experiencing homelessness and/or those at risk of becoming homeless

ensure the success of student veterans

meet veterans' immediate basic needs, including food insecurity

improve the emotional, mental, and financial wellbeing of military/veteran households.

Visit the fall 2022 grants page for complete information on the organizations and their work.

With the fall 2022 grant cycle concluded, the Bob Woodruff Foundation is accepting applications for spring 2023. Learn more and apply here .

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation:

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity. To date, BWF has invested over $124 million to find, fund, and shape programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. Visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org for more information or follow us on Twitter at @bwforg.

