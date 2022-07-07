Bob Xiaoping Xu-backed Serafund invests in Healthera

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthera, Cambridge-based health-tech platform, announces today that it has received investment from Serafund, a VC fund backed by entrepreneur and investor Bob Xiaoping Xu. This venture round was structured under a convertible loan note and oversubscribed with participation from several existing investors.

Bob Xiaoping Xu is an entrepreneur who co-founded New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE: EDU) and later became a leading VC and angel investor. He was a founding Managing Partner for ZhenFund, an early stage-focused fund with over 700 companies in its portfolio, of which 26 have either gone public or reached valuations above $1 billion.

This investment follows Healthera's Series A led by Accelerated Digital Ventures and Cambridge Enterprise. Since then, Healthera has quickly scaled into the leading digital health platform that provides millions of patients with access to medicines, healthcare products, and private treatments locally delivered from 1500 local pharmacies in the UK. Not only is Healthera the trusted partner of over 800 independent pharmacies, it partners with market leaders like Superdrug, Alliance Healthcare, and Peak Pharmacy Group to deliver best-in-class patient services.

Healthera intends to use the new investment to expand its tele-pharmacy platform's capabilities, develop new partnerships, and accelerate strategic initiatives. Specifically, Healthera plans to enhance pharmacy workflow and operations with its platform, build additional patient engagement capabilities around managing long-term conditions, and prove on a large scale its lasting impact on patient outcomes.

Quintus Liu, CEO of Healthera, commented, "we're pleased to welcome onboard our new partners at Serafund, who bring unique insights from building and backing world-class technology businesses. We're also grateful for the support from our existing investors, who remain as convicted as ever to the vision of transforming the patient experience and pharmaceutical value chain through digitally enabling thousands of high street pharmacies."

Anthony Wang, Founding Partner from Serafund, commented, "we're impressed to see how far the Healthera team has come and the scale it has achieved. We are looking forward to seeing Healthera continue building onto its success and further develop as a market leader in digital healthcare."

About Serafund

Founded in 2021, Serafund is a venture capital firm that invests across multiple stages. The firm is backed by Bob Xiaoping Xu, China's top angel investor and 3-time member of Forbes Midas 100 list. Serafund actively partners with outstanding entrepreneurs to build disruptive, innovative companies that aim to deliver strong financial returns and lasting impact.

About Healther

Founded out of Cambridge University in 2015, Healthera operates a leading healthcare marketplace that provides patients with medicines, healthcare services and products through the largest digital platform of pharmacies in the UK, including over 1500 pharmacies from large national chains and independent providers.

