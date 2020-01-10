Bobcat & Sandhills Global Launch BobcatUsed.com, Announce Sandhills' Inclusion in Preferred Dealer Website Program

News provided by

Sandhills Global

Jan 10, 2020, 12:18 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobcat Company and Sandhills Global, following the recent announcement of a new strategic partnership, announce the launch of BobcatUsed.com. The new website provides an easy-to-navigate showcase for all Bobcat compact construction equipment from participating dealers in Bobcat's roughly 1,000-strong independent dealer network.

Bobcat & Sandhills Global Launch BobcatUsed.com, Announce Sandhills’ Inclusion in Preferred Dealer Website Program
Bobcat & Sandhills Global Launch BobcatUsed.com, Announce Sandhills’ Inclusion in Preferred Dealer Website Program

Sandhills, the company behind MachineryTrader.com and many other industry-leading sites, also announces it is now a preferred vendor in the Bobcat Preferred Dealer Website Program. Through this program, dealers can maximize their website presence and gain more leads while growing sales and conversations via an easy-to-use, dynamic platform.

Interested in learning more or participating in the program? Sandhills Global will host a webinar about the features and benefits of the Preferred Dealer Website Program on January 16th at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Contact your Sandhills sales representative to register.

About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

Contact Sandhills
www.sandhills.com 
human-resources@Sandhills.com 
402-479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Global

Related Links

https://www.sandhills.com

Also from this source

FleetEvaluator & Doosan Bobcat Partnership Brings Greater...

Sandhills Global to Host Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Bobcat & Sandhills Global Launch BobcatUsed.com, Announce Sandhills' Inclusion in Preferred Dealer Website Program

News provided by

Sandhills Global

Jan 10, 2020, 12:18 ET