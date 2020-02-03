Bobo's Upgrades the Bar Category with the Debut of Nut Butter Protein Bars

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobo's, the Colorado-based maker of small-batch snacks using real, wholesome ingredients, is launching their delicious, versatile new Nut Butter Protein Bars with an exclusive launch nationwide in Whole Foods Market. Committed to keeping families happy, healthy, nourished, and loved, Bobo's new bars are made with care and contain just ten simple ingredients to keep consumers everywhere energized throughout the day without sacrificing taste. These bars are the perfect solution for people looking for a boost of plant-based protein in their diets and a clean ingredient profile that provides a wholesome dose of nutritionally relevant flavor.

Bobo's Nut Butter Protein Bars

The mouthwatering new Bobo's Nut Butter Protein Bars marry taste and function in a way that consumers can be excited about. The brand has taken the standard protein bar and simplified the recipe to just ten ingredients with no sugar alcohols, dairy, gluten, or GMOs. Made primarily with plants, each bar is packed with peanuts or almonds, and 10-11 grams of plant-based protein to get consumers through everything from work to school to their daily workout routines. As a protein bar, Bobo's is low in calories and sugar. Leading with taste, each bar is sweetened with organic honey and is available in four flavors including Almond Butter, Banana Peanut Butter, Cherry Almond Butter + Hemp Seeds and Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter.

"We are passionate about feeding our customers like family and continuing to give them products made from the heart. With our newest innovation, we are giving consumers the protein bar that they've always wanted, packed with the same Bobo's taste they have grown to know and love," said TJ McIntyre, CEO of Bobo's. "By creating a one-of-a-kind protein bar that embraces the philosophy of simple ingredients and wholesome goods, we have made a product that is truly a delicious way for families to feel satisfied, full and ready to take on the day in all of the best ways."

"Our customers already know and love the Bobo's brand for providing simple and delicious snacking solutions from toaster pastries to nutrition bars," said Anna Fagan, Global Grocery Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market. "With the launch of these new nut butter protein bars, we're excited to offer even more unique flavors to our overall protein bar assortment."

The new Nut Butter Protein Bars are now available exclusively in Whole Foods Market nationwide, the Bobo's website and Amazon.com for $2.49 with additional national distribution beginning in April. For more information on the brand and where to find their full suite of products, please visit www.eatbobos.com or @EatBobos on social media.

About BOBO's

Bobo's has been making people everywhere feel like family with fresh-baked, wholesome snacks since 2003 when BOBO and her mother decided to whip up their favorite homemade oat bar recipe in their Boulder, CO kitchen. Sticking true to the brand's beginnings, every Bobo's treat is still made with an extra helping of love using the same recipe, the same pan, in the same small-batches, and the same simple wholesome ingredients found in your everyday kitchen. Today, the Bobo's family of products include the original bars and has expanded with oat bites, nut-butter filled bars, toaster pastries, stuff'd bites and nut butter protein bars that can be found in natural and conventional grocers around the country. Every healthy Bobo's treat is still 100% gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO certified. To learn more about Bobo's and how the brand stays committed to feeding everyone like family, visit eatbobos.com or follow @eatbobos on social media.

