Bob's Discount Furniture Announces "Postcards to Santa" Campaign

MANCHESTER, Conn., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Discount Furniture, one of the fastest growing furniture retailers in the United States, announces its "Postcards to Santa" campaign designed to spread holiday cheer and provide comfort to children in need. From December 2nd through December 20th, special mailboxes will be set up in every Bob's store location to collect postcards for Santa. For every postcard mailed from Bob's, the company will donate a pillow to a child in need at Ronald McDonald House. This holiday initiative will be promoted through in-store signage as well as in national cable, local broadcast, and radio spots.

"In the spirit of the season, we're excited to engage our shoppers and their families in some holiday fun for a good cause," said Steve Nesle, CMO at Bob's Discount Furniture. "At Bob's, we are committed to supporting local communities and work with many non-profit organizations and charities throughout the year. This campaign gives us the opportunity to help provide much-needed comfort to the children at Ronald McDonald House."

Santa's special mailboxes will be located within the café section of every Bob's store nationwide. Shoppers, visitors, and their children are invited to fill out the provided postcards with their name, state, and wish-list for Santa, then drop them into the mailbox. Bob's will donate up to 1,000 My Bob's Pillows with Bob's Pillow Protectors for every postcard mailed. The pillow donation will be sent to Ronald McDonald House Charities Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana for distribution.

About Bob's Discount Furniture

Founded in 1991, Bob's Discount Furniture is one of the fastest growing furniture retailers in the country. Keeping true to its founding principle that everyone deserves quality furniture, Bob's provides unsurpassed value with honesty and integrity. Through all the work that happens behind the scenes, Bob's engineers this value, offering its discount on a wide variety of stylish, quality furnishings, mattresses, and home accents.

With 122 furniture stores across 18 states, the Manchester, Connecticut-based company has become the 11th-largest U.S. furniture chain and proudly holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. In 2019, Bob's was recognized as a leader in sustainability by both the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). In 2019, Bob's was also named by Newsweek as one of "America's Best Customer Service" brands, while Forbes lauded the company as one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers."

The company also offers a unique and enjoyable shopping experience, featuring cafes in each store with complimentary gourmet coffee, ice cream, cookies, and candy. Bob's is committed to supporting local communities through a variety of charitable giving efforts. Bob's Discount Furniture Charitable Foundation has anchored the company's philanthropic work for more than 20 years. Additionally, the Bob's Outreach program was created as a separate entity to help schools and children-related charities. The company donates more than $2.75 million to charities through these programs each year. For more information on Bob's charitable programs, visit https://www.mybobs.com/bobs-outreach or http://www.BobsCares.org/, and follow Bob's on Twitter @MyBobs, on Facebook www.facebook.com/MyBobs, and Instagram www.instagram.com/mybobs.

