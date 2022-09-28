BobVila.com Names Inspection Certification Associates Best Overall Home Inspection Training Program of 2022

Nationally-recognized home improvement resource cites ICA's breadth of resources and lifetime access to course materials and reporting software

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edcetera, developer of a popular suite of online courses for professional development, board examination, and occupational licensure in skilled trades and professions, today announced its home inspection training school, Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) , was named the Best Overall Home Inspection Training Program on BobVila.com. ICA is honored in The Best Home Inspector Training Programs of 2022 roundup of the top home inspection schools.

ICA was selected for this year's roundup after an extensive vetting process from the editors at BobVila.com based on criteria such as course value, course formats, eligible states, levels of student support offered, and certification eligibility. As one of the most well-read home improvement newsletters, recognition from BobVila.com brings an added endorsement to ICA. As part of the recognition, the site stated ICA "offers abundant educational resources and materials for anyone looking to become a home inspector…In addition to its general home inspector training program, ICA School also offers a wide range of additional course material, including radon and mold testing certification courses. The courses are beneficial to inspectors who want to offer additional services and have a robust knowledge base."

"Bob Vila is synonymous with home improvement and ICA is honored to be recognized as the best overall home inspection training program," said Nader Qaimari, CEO of Edcetera. "Providing pathways for new careers or existing careers, Edcetera works hard to bring new learning opportunities to our members."

Home inspections are a vital part of the home buying process and will become increasingly essential as home buyers want to make informed decisions regarding their home purchase. As a non-degree pathway with a median annual wage of more than $77,000–significantly higher than the national median wage–a career in home inspection is highly valuable and in demand as the housing prices continue to grow. As careers in home inspection become increasingly more attractive to aspiring professionals who desire a fulfilling, sustainable and lucrative career– ICA provides students with all-inclusive education and training materials through live webinars and field training under the supervision of a licensed home inspector. ICA also provides board exam preparation courses to ensure students are successfully prepared to meet state requirements on the written exam.

In its ten-year history, ICA has graduated more than 20,000 home inspectors. ICA works closely with organizations such as the American Society of Home Inspectors to ensure that training aligns with industry standards. Students can continue their education through Edcetera Home Inspection, which offers programming designed to help current and aspiring home inspectors maintain their professional licensure and grow their skills over time. Additionally, students can join community forums to network with their peers and pursue recruitment and retention opportunities at businesses that community members already own or are looking to start.

To learn more about the company's suite of home inspection programming, visit www.icaschool.com .

About Edcetera: Edcetera is on a mission to help unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers by providing licensing, test preparation, continuing education, and more. Our significant regulatory experience, paired with our extensive breadth of subject matter expertise and agile delivery methods, allow us to adapt rapidly to new and evolving regulatory and professional requirements and trends. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital.

