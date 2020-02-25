BOC Group Announces the Latest Release of Its Business Transformation Suite - ADONIS NP 9.0

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today announced the latest release of their BPM suite ADONIS NP 9.0, adding a new set of exciting features, enabling smoother analysis and optimization of organizational digital twins (DTO). New insights dashboards, process impact analysis, and 64-bit support are just some of the many highlights of this release, helping users to explore and analyse the process world faster and easier, while setting a new benchmark for tool usability.

Tobias Rausch, ADONIS product manager, elaborates: "We always try to push our boundaries further and outdo ourselves with each new release, to deliver improvements that really have an impact on the quality of our users' work."

"This time, the focus was more on the technical side, covering big milestones like the upgrade to 64-bit. We've ensured that ADONIS is beyond prepared to support customers throughout their BPM journeys, both now and in the long-run – guaranteeing an impeccable, future-proof architecture to build upon for all users in all scenarios."

Rausch continues: "ADONIS NP 9.0 really packs a punch with features like the new process impact analysis, 'my departments view' in the reader portal, and the new insights dashboards for roles and organizational units, as central pieces of any organization. With such capabilities at hand, our customers are fully equipped to enhance their organization's digital twin (DTO) and analyse it efficiently from different perspectives."

A detailed insight into the latest innovations of ADONIS is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to register for the 30-Day Free Trial to discover the full potential of this powerful BPM suite.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities, as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADONIS global customers include, among others, Airbus, Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, Rewe and Telefonica.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur with more than 90 partners around the globe.

Contacts

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz

Market Development Manager

+43-1-905-10-81-2250

enrique.lobo-cruz@boc-group.com

SOURCE BOC Products & Services AG

Related Links

https://www.boc-group.com

