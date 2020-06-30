BOC Group Announces the Latest Release of Its GRC Suite - GRC 7.0

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today released GRC 7.0, the newest version of its Governance, Risk and Compliance suite. GRC 7.0 brings new ways to discover and explore GRC portfolios, connect data quickly, collaborate efficiently, and use the workflow more dynamically, making it the most pragmatic and powerful GRC release to date.

"With its premium design, unparalleled performance and outstanding ease of use, GRC 7.0 brings fantastic updates for a wide range of users, from beginners to pros," said Erik Guschlbauer, GRC service manager. "The Insights Dashboard makes its debut on GRC and delivers dramatic changes to how our users experience and interact with key GRC assets. It's essentially your one-page summary of everything you would need and want to know about your risks, controls and initiatives. Content consumption and seamless navigation are in prime focus, making the whole GRC experience easier and more enjoyable than ever."

In addition to the improvements mentioned above, GRC 7.0 introduces a selection of other updates, including Drag & Drop extensions, which further facilitate the process of creating relations between assets, thus reducing the time and efforts necessary for ICS documentation.

A detailed insight into the latest GRC features is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to schedule a free, personal web-demo to see the power of GRC in action.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities, as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

BOC Group's global customers include, among others, Allianz, Emerson, Hilti, REWE and Telefonica.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur, with more than 90 partners around the globe.

Contacts

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz

Market Development Manager

+43 1 905 10 81 2250

[email protected]

SOURCE BOC Products & Services AG

Related Links

https://www.boc-group.com

