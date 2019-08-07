Boca Raton Innovation Campus To Host Human Trafficking Documentary Invisible, The Film's First Public Premiere

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 22, Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) will host Place of Hope and their documentary Invisible: A Fight to End Human Trafficking which exposes human trafficking in the local area, including in Palm Beach County. The event is free and open to the public, though seats are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"At BRiC, we are focused on providing a platform to shed light on local and relevant issues and serve as a destination for the community. After hosting a tenant lunch and learn with Place of Hope, we became devoted to the mission and eager to find more ways to spread the word," said Giana Pacinelli, Marketing Director of Crocker Partners.

Florida is among the three worst states for human trafficking and over 100 cases were reported in Palm Beach County in 2018. The documentary, which took almost a year to produce, will highlight some of these cases. The August 22 premiere at BRiC will be the first public showing.

Place of Hope currently has five campuses in Palm Beach County, providing family-style foster care (emergency and long-term) and safety for domestic minor sexually trafficked victims.

"Our organization is built on our relationships," said Charles Bender III, Founding CEO of Place of Hope. "It's all about getting our foot in the door and spreading our message to get more involved in the movement. Our main campus is in Boca so there is nothing better than being able to partner with BRiC to bring attention to a critical, local program."

The event will take place in BRiC's conference center (5000 T-Rex Ave) on Thursday, August 22 from 6pm-7:30pm. Space is limited. To reserve a spot, visit PlaceofHopeRinker.Org/Invisible-Presentation.

ABOUT BOCA RATON INNOVATION CAMPUS

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) is the largest single facility office park in Florida at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM's General Systems Division and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. The campus was recently acquired by Crocker Partners, LLC with the vision of building off of BRiC's history and evolving the campus into a science and technology hub. An ideal landing spot for companies with large footprints, BRiC is currently home to 36 tenants including Bluegreen Vacations, Modernizing Medicine and MDVIP.

SOURCE Boca Raton Innovation Campus