Boca Raton Resident Suffering From ALS Points To Yankees As Motivation To Survive, Help Others

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Neil Herbst, (www.pitchinforals.com) a chance meeting with George "The Boss" Steinbrenner and the love of four best friends have shaped the meaning of his life as he battles ALS, a disease that ravages the body and for which there is no cure.

But back in 1978, (Batboy's Courage Would Make the Boss and Gehrig Proud – Ray Negron's Play Ball Weekly Blog (theraynegronstory.com) as a bus boy Herbst dropped a tray of dishes at a swanky New York City restaurant where Steinbrenner was dining. The legendary late owner of the New York Yankees liked the teenager's moxie and within days of the meeting was offered a position as bat boy for the "Bronx Bombers".

Today, Boca Raton resident Herbst is fighting the same battle as Gehrig and is making it his mission – along with good friends – to find a cure and take other steps to make sure that the future of those stricken with ALS have a brighter future than his. In his farewell speech at Yankee Stadium 80 years ago, Gehrig told a somber audience that he was the "luckiest man alive".

"Even though I have been recently diagnosed with ALS, I too feel like the luckiest man on the face of the earth," said Herbst. "My time as a bat boy and the lessons I learned, being a successful business owner, having a loving family, and being involved in the community.

"The last years of my life I want to be like the Yankees—continue to work hard, but work on healing. The healing of our country and a cure for ALS are my top priorities."

Today, he and his childhood friends Scott Ferris, Tom Paradise, Jeff Schnee and Rich Weinstein have banded together to bring an awareness to the plight of ALS sufferers and a situation where there is virtually no funding for research and the development of drugs to treat the disease.

ALS like other diseases that don't affect millions is virtually ignored by pharmaceutical companies and politicians.

"I guess that we don't necessarily get involved with a cause until it affects a family member or friend," said Weinstein. "Well, Neil is both a friend and family.

"And, while it is a painful situation for all of us, we want Neil's legacy to be one of love, healing, and concern for many."

The website (www.pitchinforals.com) provides background on Herbst, the current situation with ALS research, how to contribute to the cause, and ways to get involved politically. The website encourages visitors to lobby politicians to pass HR 8662 to fund research and provide access to investigational drugs to treat ALS and other programs.

"As we approach 2021, I would like to ask every baseball team around the world, but particularly in the U.S., to have an ALS patient throw the opening day first pitch of the season," said Herbst. "It's time for everyone to rally to find a cure."

"We have joined forces with the National ALS Foundation and will hopefully be involved with fundraising activities nationally and at Yankee Stadium next season," said Schnee. "These are difficult times for the Herbst family and many others suffering from ALS. We just hope to do our part in helping Neil and others that are coping with the effects of this devastating disease."

For more information visit the website or write to [email protected].

Media Contact:

Jeff Schnee

561 368 2223

[email protected]

SOURCE Pitch In For ALS

Related Links

http://www.pitchinforals.com/

