Boca West Children's Foundation Offers Marketing Challenge to FAU AMA Students

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boca West Children's Foundation (BWCF), which identifies and funds projects and programming assisting at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach County, will tap the resources of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) marketing students to help spread Foundation awareness. The organization recently launched the BWCF-FAU Marketing Challenge for students in FAU's American Marketing Association (AMA) chapter.

Since its 2010 inception, BWCF has raised $6+ million to fund specific programs for more than 25 Palm Beach charitable organizations, assisting over 5,000 children in need.

According to BWCF Chairman Arthur Adler, the marketing challenge goal is for the FAU AMA students to develop compelling public relations campaigns that generate widespread awareness of the Foundation's efforts.

"We believe children in South Palm Beach County deserve to live their best life and we are dedicated to doing everything in our power to make this happen," said Adler. "We are delighted to utilize the unbridled ambition and creativity within the FAU community to help draw national attention to our mission."

The Challenge will begin in December. FAU AMA students will be divided into eight teams and present their campaigns to the BWCF Board in mid-January. The Foundation will award $500 prizes for the three best-conceptualized campaigns and a $1,000 prize for the best placement of an editorial story. The prizes will be donated to the FAU AMA Chapter in the names of the winning team members.

For more information on Boca West Children's Foundation, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org .

SOURCE Boca West Children’s Foundation

Related Links

https://www.bocawestfoundation.org

