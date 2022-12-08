Bocox™ for Erectile Dysfunction Announced by the Cellular Medicine Association

A New Method of Using BOTOX® Cosmetic to Improve the Function and Size of the Penis

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, faculty urologists from the Andrology Department of Cairo University of Medicine (Cairo, Egypt) published (in Andrology) a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled prospective clinical trial which showed that cosmetic BOTOX® improves erection better than placebo—for up to six months. In the study (as in other studies), not all men were helped, but some saw stronger erections with BOTOX® on the penis even when they were not helped by Viagra® and other drugs.

Charles Runels, MD Bocox™ Logo

Treatment of the penis with BOTOX® is thought to improve erections by relaxing the smooth muscle that controls blood flow into the penis and also by affecting parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous system balance within the penis (erection occurs through parasympathetic dominance).

One of the difficulties faced by clinicians in offering BOTOX® therapy for the ED has been the lack of a standardized method based on the research. To address this problem, Dr. Charles Runels, MD (also the inventor of the P-Shot® procedure) designed a specific method based on all of the current research showing BOTOX® to safely both improve erections and increase the size of the flaccid penis (for up to six months).

Dr. Runels calls the method "Bocox™" and requires testing by the Cellular Medicine Association (CMA) before licensing to use the name in advertising is granted by the CMA to providers; therefore, men have a way of looking for a provider who has a documented understanding of the standardized protocol.

"BOTOX® enjoys a twenty-year history of safety. The LD50 for BOTOX (injected iv) is one hundred times what is used in to treat ED. But, even though our procedure is only an injection (not surgery), for maximum effectiveness and comfort, it makes a huge difference in results in both how the BOTOX is mixed and how it is injected. So, the Bocox™ procedure combines and standardizes best methods described by the research so that patients who receive the Bocox™ procedure enjoy the greatest chance of enjoying better sex and stronger relationships," said Dr. Runels.

The Bocox™ procedure uses similar amounts to what is routinely used for the off-label treatment of wrinkles in the face. For another comparison, the procedure uses less BOTOX® than what is recommended by the FDA to treat migraines—which has been done safely for over a decade.

Runels also developed a way to combine the Bocox™ procedure with his P-Shot® procedure for a synergy of improvements in erection firmness & penile health.

No treatment works for all people and the Bocox™ procedure is an off-label use of BOTOX® (as is most locations that are injected with BOTOX in facial aesthetics).

For evaluation and for possible treatment, men should find the nearest provider licensed by the CMA to provide Bocox™ —on the directory at BotoxPenis.com.

Physicians of the CMA conduct and consult regarding research in the areas of esthetics, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, orgasmic dysfunction in women, lichen sclerosus, & other treatments of many other problems—using cellular therapies, especially blood-derived growth factors, including platelet-rich plasma.

Contact:

Charles Runels, MD

Medical Director

Cellular Medicine Association (CMA)

888-920-5311 phone

251-650-1251 fax

[email protected]

https://BotoxPenis.com

https://CellularMedicineAssociation.org

SOURCE Cellular Medicine Association