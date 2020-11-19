BodiMetrics Announces Dr. Meir Kryger Has Joined its Medical Advisory Board

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Meir Kryger, is a world renowned expert in the field of Sleep Medicine. Dr. Kryger is a professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine who has been treating patients with sleep disorders for over 40 years and described the first case of sleep apnea in North America. Dr. Kryger provides BodiMetrics with scientific and clinical input informing its continuous product development, adherence to medical standards and evolution of provider and patient solutions. "Oxygen is vital for life! Being able to measure blood oxygen levels accurately, continually, and conveniently - day or night. Imagine the clinical possibilities," said Dr. Kryger.



"Dr. Kryger believes measuring patient oxygen levels at home is useful for monitoring for suspected COVID; recovering from COVID or with lung diseases or sleep disorders. We are very grateful Dr. Kryger has chosen to join our Medical Advisor Board, it is a great honor," said Mark Goettling, CEO.



Dr. Kryger is chief editor of the most widely used textbook used in sleep medicine, The Principles and Practice of Sleep Medicine, now in its sixth edition, and the Atlas of Clinical Sleep Medicine. He has published more than 200 peer reviewed articles and book chapters. His latest books for the public include Sleep in Art, The Man Who Couldn't Stay Awake and The Mystery of Sleep. The latter was featured in an article in The New Yorker. He has served as president of both the Canadian Sleep Society and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and has served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Sleep Foundation. He has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Sleep Society and the National Sleep Foundation, and the Mary Carskadon Outstanding Educator Award and the Distinguished Achievement Award from the American Thoracic Society.



He has been on the BBC radio program more than 20 times and has appeared on programs on CNN, Good Morning America, and has been interviewed by many print media including NY Times and Readers Digest.



ABOUT BODIMETRICS:



BodiMetrics is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative devices, such as the CIRCUL ring, applications and algorithms that provide remote diagnostics and monitoring to extend care, foster ongoing wellness and improve adherence to treatment protocols in self-managed and third-party assisted care programs, such as congestive heart failure (CHF), asthma, COPD, sleep apnea, and family wellness.



Visit www.bodimetrics.com or contact them at (844) 744-8800 for additional information.



ABOUT DR. KRYGER:



