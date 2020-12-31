Body and Mind Announces Delay in Filing Interim Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM") wishes to announce that its interim financial statements for the three month period ended October 31, 2020, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "October 31, 2020 Interim Financial Filings") were not filed as required under Canadian securities legislation by the required filing deadline of December 30, 2020.

The Company has determined that it was not able to meet the December 30, 2020 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline") under Canadian securities legislation for the October 31, 2020 Interim Financial Filings. Although the review process is progressing, the Company anticipates some delays in completing the review process, such that the Company is not able to meet the Filing Deadline for the October 31, 2020 Interim Financial Filings. The Company is taking proactive measures to address delays and the Company is working to complete the interim financial filings as soon as possible.

The Company has applied to the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order related to the Company's securities to be imposed against the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company to trade securities of the Company. The management cease trade order will be in effect until the October 31, 2020 Interim Financial Filings are filed, and requires that the October 31, 2020 Interim Financial Filings be filed on or before January 28, 2021.

Until the October 2020 Interim Financial Filings are filed, the Company intends to provide information in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is an operations focused multi-state operator investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. BaM's wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing time and resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, pursuing state licensing opportunities and mergers and acquisitions.

