Body and Mind Approved for Ohio Processing

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a multi-state operator, is pleased to provide an update on development and license approval of the Ohio production facility and an update on California manufacturing and distribution.

BaM and NMG Ohio, LLC have completed construction of the Ohio production facility and have received a certificate of occupancy and approval from the Department of Commerce to commence processing operations comprising manufacturing of extracted products, oils and edibles. The production facility is located next to the Body and Mind dispensary west of Cleveland and anticipates producing a wide variety of Body and Mind branded offerings for the Ohio market.

"As early dispensary operators in Ohio we've had significant feedback from customers and patients around non-flower choices and are looking forward to bringing our award-winning Body and Mind offerings to Ohio," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind." We have seen interest in the Ohio market growing for non-flower product categories including shatter, badder, oils and edibles and our strategy of licencing a BHO production operation will allow us to produce a wide range of products for the growing Ohio market."

The Company has executed a lease and received local approval for a cannabis manufacturing facility in California. "We have been working with the property owner and local and state representatives for months to advance a wholly-owned manufacturing facility, which will also include a distribution license," stated Trip Hoffman, COO of Body and Mind. "Our development team has done a fantastic job with the Ohio facility and are looking forward to advancing the California opportunity which is anticipated to be funded from cashflow. Our sales data has outlined the success of our Body and Mind branded products and our focus on revenue growth and increased margins points to the benefit of advancing our own operation. We look forward to moving forward with development of our 100% owned manufacturing and distribution operation."

The Company has applications in process with the California Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) for a type N manufacturing license, and with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) for a distribution license, which is anticipated to allow the Company to manufacture and distribute its BaM branded flower products, extracts, oils and edibles. In preparation for a change in manufacturing operations, Body and Mind has provided increased inventory to its ShowGrow dispensaries and other California customers, is reviewing bridging manufacturing options, and has terminated prior brand director agreements.

Cultivation operations are advancing in West Memphis, Arkansas with Comprehensive Care Group. The cultivation facility has sprouted the initial batches of seeds and have advanced many of the seedlings into soil media to accelerate the vegetative state. The first harvest is estimated to occur in 16 weeks.

The Company anticipates filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine month period ended April 30, 2021 on or before June 21st, and details of an earnings call will be disseminated around the same time.

BaM is an operations focused multi-state operator investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. Our wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing time and resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, state licensing opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions.

