Body and Mind Collaborates To Bring Her Highness Brand To Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a multi-state cannabis operator, announced today that it has finalized a production licensing agreement with Her Highness, a growing cannabis brand aimed to introduce and educate women, both the curious and experienced consumers, on the benefits of incorporating cannabis into her lifestyle with a dynamic suite of premium products.

"Advancing this opportunity with Her Highness continues our strategy of working with innovative brands which complement the premium Body and Mind offerings," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "The enthusiasm of the Las Vegas re-opening has been positive and when combined with new efficiencies expected at the new Nevada production facility alongside our strong distribution platform, we offer a turn-key opportunity for Her Highness."

Already retailing throughout California, Her Highness is a cannabis lifestyle brand built by women for women with a goal to capture the female cannabis market. Their curated collection of cannabis essentials include low-dose fat-free mints, chic gold electroplated vape pens, proprietary slim, elongated pre-rolls housed in a gold cigarette box with the brand's signature gold lighter, and a coveted THC "pleasure oil" for enhanced pleasure. With an elevated range of thoughtfully reimagined cannabis products for enjoyment and self-care, Her Highness satisfies every woman's cannabis curiosity and craving in a way that's true to her lifestyle and in sync with the way women live and play.

"We have seen strong growth of the Her Highness brand in California and feel our offerings will be equally popular with women in the Nevada market." stated Allison Krongard, co-founder of Her Highness. "Throughout California, we've established Her Highness as a reliable brand that female consumers can trust. Body and Mind's long history of premium quality products and strong distribution in Nevada present a fantastic opportunity to extend the success of our brand into the Las Vegas and Nevada market."

Her Highness co-founders, Laura Eisman and Allison Krongard, noticed a gap in the market and craved a premium cannabis experience that was infused with a sense of play and delivered with style. The duo brought to the table their experience and successes with launching female minded companies and set out to reverse the stigma and create a full-scope lifestyle brand for the canna-curious, experienced users, and CBD advocates.

"Our mission is for Her Highness to be a household name for women and cannabis. We're thrilled to have BaM as a licensing partner as we look to expand into additional legal markets throughout the US and internationally," commented Laura Eisman, co-founder of Her Highness. "Our current CBD line has already put a stake in the ground in establishing us as a nationally recognized brand."

Through the partnership with BaM, Her Highness' line of cannabis products will soon be available in dispensaries throughout Nevada.

About Her Highness:

Her Highness is a female-first lifestyle cannabis brand based in New York designed for the modern cannabis consumer. With an elevated brand aesthetic, a sophisticated collection of cannabis and CBD products and stylish consumption accessories, Her Highness is created for the feminine lifestyle. Her Highness' accessories and CBD line retails online with their THC line available in California and soon Nevada. Curated with female-friendly effects like clear head, sans-munchies, anxiety-free and high-functioning, Her Highness products are developed to benefit women, addressing specific needs in their daily lives. Made with the highest quality materials and pure ingredients, Her Highness delivers a clean, reliable experience and memorable high. Her Highness is committed to supporting all women in cannabis. Through a partnership with Last Prisoner Project, Her Highness both donates and raises funds that directly support women incarcerated for non-violent cannabis crimes.

To learn more about Her Highness' elevated experience visit www.herhighness.com and follow along on Instagram and Twitter at @herhighnessnyc.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is a publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. BaM's wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing time and resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, pursuing state licensing opportunities and mergers and acquisitions.

Please visit www.bamcannabis.com for more information.

Instagram: @bodyandmindBaM

Twitter: @bodyandmindBaM

