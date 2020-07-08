Body and Mind Commences License of Shoogies Brand in California

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a multi-state cannabis operator, announced today that it has commenced a License Agreement for directing manufacturing and distribution in the state of California with Sense Distribution ("Sense"), doing business under the brand name Shoogies, a specialty cannabis brand offering THC infused all-natural sweeteners.

"Our California retail operations continue to grow after our successful San Diego grand opening and we are excited to see improvements in the Nevada market with increased tourism in Las Vegas," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "We are proud to be selected by Sense for a new licensing agreement as we continue to expand our manufacturing and distribution operations as a debt-free multi-state operator. Shoogies sweeteners target a growing segment of the market with a commitment to the finest sustainable organic cane sugar and agave offerings. Customers and patients have outlined an increased desire for cannabis alternatives and Shoogies' innovative products offer a simple way to change the way you cocktail, bake, eat and drink."

"Shoogies was invented to provide a simple way to integrate cannabis as a sweetener and ingredient to food and drinks that people enjoy. We recognized Body and Mind for their shared culture of quality and deep cannabis experience," stated Latham Woodward CEO and Founder of Shoogies. "We look forward to a long-term relationship with Body and Mind as we expand through California and enter new markets."

Body and Mind Cancels Options and Issues New Options

The Company has formally cancelled an aggregate of 2,275,000 options, some of which were from the resignations of past directors, and has issued an aggregate of 580,000 new options to consultants/contractors of the Company in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan.

The Company has granted 350,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.88 per share and having an expiry date of April 30, 2024. These stock options are subject to vesting provisions such that 25% of the options vest on the date of grant, 25% of the options vest on August 21, 2020, 25% of the options vest on February 21, 2021 and 25% of the Options vest on August 21, 2021.

In addition, the Company has granted 150,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.61 per share all vesting on the date of grant and having an expiry date of December 10, 2023.

Furthermore, the Company has granted 80,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.57 per share all vesting on the date of grant and having an expiry date of December 10, 2023.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is a debt free publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. BaM's wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing time and resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, pursuing state licensing opportunities and mergers and acquisitions.

About Shoogies:

Shoogies Cannabis-infused unbleached cane sugar is proudly manufactured utilizing USDA Certified Organic Cane Sugar sourced from one of the USA's finest sustainable organic cane sugar producers. Shoogies Cane Sugar is the go-anywhere, use-anywhere, cannabis product you've always wanted. Change the way you cocktail, bake, eat and drink. Shoogies Cannabis-infused Agave syrup is proudly manufactured utilizing USDA Certified/EU Certified BioDynamic Organic Agave sourced from one of the Mexico's finest sustainable organic Agave producers. Shoogies Agave syrup is the go-anywhere, use-anywhere, cannabis product you've always wanted.

