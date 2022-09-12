Body Armor Market to Rise at a CAGR of 3.11% during Forecast Period 2022-2031, observes TMR Study

The defence category is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period due to technological developments in ceramic and steel protective gear.

The global body armor market is being stimulated by the introduction of strong, lightweight devices. In order to give a high degree of ballistic protection and more mobility during combat missions, manufacturers are producing advanced lightweight armors.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global body armor market stood at US$ 3.8 Bn. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The market is anticipated to attain value of US$ 5.1 Bn 2031. The global market for body armor is being driven by an increase in the use of lightweight, durable bulletproof vests and tactical gear. A piece or item of clothing called body armor is intended to defend the wearer from many types of assaults.

It is used to thwart many dangers, such as needles, knives, and bullets, as well as a variety of attacks. Benefits of modern body armor systems include resistance against the majority of firearms and sharp objects. Additionally, it enables security staff to maintain discretion. In a bid to expand their market share for body armor, market players are concentrating on producing goods from materials like ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), composite ceramic, steel, and aramid.

Body armor sales are increasing as a result of an increase in civilian demand for protective gear brought on by anti-state activities and terrorism in various nations. Online bulletproof body armor manufacturer like Safeguard Clothing US and other websites sell military-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) and bulletproof body armor. Ballistic panels, b Ballistic helmets, and bullet- and stabbing-proof vests are among the Safeguard clothing options available in the US. Civilians, law enforcement protection, and defense are all included in the body armor target market.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global market for body armor is anticipated to grow as military personnel's safety becomes more of a priority. Operations including counterinsurgency, counterterrorism, and guerilla warfare can cause deadly wounds. Military soldiers are shielded from deadly injuries by ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibres in tactical combat vest platforms. In order to protect themselves against criminals and lawbreakers, law enforcement officials also require personal armor. As a result, demand for portable and reliable armor protection systems is likely to rise.

Due to their exceptional strength and durability, ceramic materials like silicon carbide (SiC) are perfect for stopping rifle rounds. SiC can be incorporated into protective vests together with supporting materials to offer crucial bodily defense against all high-velocity missiles. These technologies and body armor marketing strategy are anticipated to raise demand for advanced body armor systems.

Steel is among the most affordable materials utilized for body armor and can sustain any type of impact without making the wearer defenseless, hence it led the global market based on material in 2021. Steel is a common material in military for body armor and vehicle armor plating.

Global Body Armor Market: Growth Drivers

The defence segment led the global body armor market in terms of application in 2021 and is expected to account for a considerable body armor market share. Such growth is due to an increase in public spending on the military globally. Body armor is crucial for the safety of military troops.

Given the region's rising gun violence and rioting, North America had the lion's share of the global body armor market in 2021. The demand for enhanced security of military and law enforcement personnel in North America is increasing owing high risk of terrorist strikes. Furthermore, an increase in consumer concern about personal safety and the region's heavy concentration of defence and security organisations are expected to drive up demand for body armor.

Global Body Armor Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Australian Defence Apparel Pty Ltd.

U.S. Armor Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

KDH Defense Systems, Inc.

Du Pont (E.I.) De Nemours

Global Body Armor Market: Segmentation

Type

Level I

Level II-A

Level II

Level III-A

Level III

Level IV

Product Type

Soft Body Armor

Hard Body Armor

Accessories

Material

Steel

UHMWPE

Aramid

Composite Ceramics

Others

Application

Defense

Law Enforcement Protection

Civilians

