Body Bags Market in Europe 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the size of the body bags market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 100.63 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Body Bags Market 2023-2027

Body bags market in Europe - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the body bags market in Europe as a part of the healthcare supplies market, which covers manufacturers of medical products, including all categories of supplies such as consumables and disposables such as safety needles, syringes, and catheters.

Body bags market in Europe - Five forces

The body bags market in Europe is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Body bags market in Europe – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Body bags market in Europe - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user and raw material.

The morgue segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Morgues use body bags to transport and store corpses. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the increasing number of new cremation centers being established across Europe .

Body bags market in Europe – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the body bags market in Europe .

is driving the growth of the body bags market in . Some of the common chronic diseases include cancer, CVD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, and viral diseases. The prevalence of these diseases is rising due to several lifestyle-related factors, such as smoking, drinking, exposure to biomass fuels, and air pollution.

Old age also contributes to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Hence, the growth of the global geriatric population will increase the number of people at risk of developing chronic diseases.

These factors will drive the demand for body bags in Europe during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The rise in traffic accidents is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. In 2020, traffic accidents in Europe caused more than 1.3 million injuries and approximately 26,000 death.

caused more than 1.3 million injuries and approximately 26,000 death. The number of injuries and deaths caused by accidents per 10,000 people was the highest in Austria , followed by Germany and Portugal .

, followed by and . Therefore, a rise in the number of people killed in traffic accidents will increase the demand for body bags, which, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the body bags market in Europe during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The environmental impact of body bags is challenging the growth of the body bags market in Europe .

is challenging the growth of the body bags market in . Body bags are made from environmentally harmful compounds such as olefins, polypropylene, reinforced poly material, PVC, nylon, mesh PVC, and bioplastics such as polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). Nylon is non-biodegradable and remains in the environment indefinitely.

Hence, recycling body bags is a major challenge, as it leads to a negative impact on the environment. The manufacturing process of body bags leads to the emission of toxic chemicals.

These factors will hinder the growth of the body bags market in Europe during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can

What are the key data covered in this body bags market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of body bags market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the body bags market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of body bags market in Europe

Body Bags Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 140 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 100.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.1 Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors 3D Barrier Bags Inc., Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd., Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd., Cold GmbH, Devon Disability Collective, EIHF ISOFROID, EMS Mobil Sistemler A.S., HYGECO International SA, Jiangsu Rooe Medical, LDI Solutions LLC, Mortech Manufacturing, MP Acquisition LLC, MuHeSa Verpackungsmittel, Neogen Corp., Roftek Ltd., Slik Pak Ltd., Synrein Medical, The Embalmers Supply Co., Vezzani spa, and Wye Valley Manufacturing Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

