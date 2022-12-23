Body Contouring Devices Global Market Report 2022: Wide Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures and Increased Focus on Body Image and Appearance Bolsters Sector

Dec 23, 2022, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Contouring Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global body contouring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.96% during 2021-2027. The growing demand for medical aesthetics treatments is propelling the growth of the body contouring devices market.
The medical aesthetic is one of the rapidly growing industries because of the rising aging population and advanced procedure launches that deliver the market a new opportunity for growth. At present, micro-needling and skin tightening treatments are some of the medical aesthetic treatments that are witnessing the highest growth worldwide.
KEY DRIVING FACTORS IN THE BODY CONTOURING DEVICES MARKET:
- Growing demand for minimally or non-invasive procedures
- Growing Improvement in Economic Environment, Aesthetic Accessibility, and Expanded Practitioner Base
- Rising obesity worldwide and a growing interest in a youthful and fit body
- Reductions in Cost per Aesthetic Procedure
- Wide Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures and Increased Focus on Body Image and Appearance
- Aging Demographics of Industrialized Countries
TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS
Some technological advancements made by several companies in body contouring devices include innovations in temperature-controlled fat reduction devices, cellulite treatment devices, non-invasive sclerotherapy treatment, and developments in laser-based techniques. Alma Lasers (FOSUN PHARMA) product, the Accent Prime body contouring device, is used for skin tightening and aesthetic enhancement. Accent Prime merges the latest Ultrasound and RF technologies innovations to deliver effective, highly customized treatments and naturally long-lasting results.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION
The non-surgical skin tightening is the dominating segment in the application and holds the highest share in the global body contouring devices market; and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 14.81% during the forecast period. The rising demand for skin tightening devices is attributed to the increasing aging population, which leads to increasing sagging skin issues and growing concern about skin problems. American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) reported that in 2018 about 70% of consumers considered a cosmetic procedure, with 57% specifically considering non-surgical skin tightening treatments. The segment is also experiencing continuous technological advancements.
Segmentation by Application
- Non-Surgical Skin Tightening
- Non-Surgical Skin Resurfacing
- Liposuction
- Cellulite Treatment
- Others
INSIGHTS BY GENDER
The demand for non-surgical skin tightening and fat reduction dominates among females. The most common cosmetic procedures that witnessed the highest growth since 2018 among females include botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and non-surgical fat reduction procedures. About 92% of females in the US underwent cosmetic surgeries. In contrast, only 8% of males had cosmetic surgeries in 2020, thus showing females are the dominating consumer population in the global body contouring devices market.
Segmentation by Gender
- Female
- Male
INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP
The 35 and 50 age group dominates the global body contouring devices market under the age group segment. This age group is seeking the most cosmetic procedures, such as liposuction, abdominal fat reduction, and breast reduction. The 35-50 age group is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.35% during the forecast period. In comparison, the segment of the under 34 age group, anti-aging surgical and non-surgical procedures that minimize wrinkles and rejuvenate the face are most popular.
Segmentation by Age Group
- Under 34 Years
- Between 34 & 50 Years
- Above 50 Years
INSIGHTS BY END-USER
Hospitals and skin clinics dominate the end-user segmentation with the highest body contouring devices market share of 63.31%, as hospitals and skin clinics are the primary care centers in medical aesthetics. This segment is highly adopting minimally invasive body contouring devices. Skin tightening, fat reduction, cellulite treatment, etc., are common procedures performed at hospitals and skin clinics. Medical professionals such as plastic surgeons and dermatologists at hospitals and skin clinics provide patients with a well-scheduled treatment plan.
Segmentation by End-User
- Hospitals & Skin Clinics
- Medical Spa & Beauty Centres
- Others
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- France
- UK
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Some prominent vendor activities in the body contouring devices market include:
- Expansion activities are helping the vendors to strengthen the global distribution networks and thus allowing the players to explore untapped opportunities.
- Large-scale investments and funding in the body contouring market through varied conglomerates and investment firms.
- Active Mergers and acquisitions play a key role in the smooth functioning of the growth cycle.
- A diverse range of body contouring devices is being offered.
- The market is witnessing a surge in technological advancements in the field of bioprinting, and several new product launches can be witnessed.
- Global players are expected to increase their footprint in the body contouring devices market, especially in terms of features, such as quality, features, technology, and price.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Technological Advances in Body Contouring Devices
- Interest of Men in Body Contouring
- Focus on Development of Muscle-Building & -Toning Devices
Market Growth Enablers
- Focus on Fat Reduction
- Demand for Non-Surgical Treatment Procedures
- Rise of Aesthetic Businesses & Medical Spas
Market Restraints
- High Cost of Treatment
- Complications Associated With Body Contouring Devices
- Lack of Statutory Regulations
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the body contouring devices market?
- What is the body contouring devices market growth?
- Who are the key players in the global body contouring devices market?
- Which region will dominate the global body contouring devices market?
- What are the factors driving the body contouring devices market?
The leading companies with a strong footprint in the developed nations are strategically expanding their business in low- and middle-income countries, which is attributed to the growing awareness and
Key Vendors
- AbbVie
- Cutera
- Bausch Health Companies
- Hologic
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aerolase
- Asclepion Laser Technologies
- Beijing ADSS Development
- Biolitec
- Biotec Italia
- BISON MEDICAL
- BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES
- BTL
- Cartessa Aesthetics
- Candela Medical
- DELEO
- Dominion Aesthetic Technologies
- El.En.
- Erchonia
- ENDYMED
- F Care Systems
- Fotona
- GSD
- InMode
- LUTRONIC
- Lumenis
- Lynton Lasers
- Leaflife Technology
- Merz
- MicroAire Surgical Instruments
- MedArt ApS
- PhotoMedex
- Sofwave
- Sciton
- ThermiGen
- Venus Concept
- Wavemed
- Yanmar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqxtv4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article