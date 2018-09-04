Body Vision Medical Announces the Release of LungVision™

RAMAT HA SHARON, Israel, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a medical device company specializing in lung cancer diagnostics announces the launch of its groundbreaking LungVision™ platform. The platform will be presented at the CHEST conference, San Antonio, TX (October 7-10).

"Body Vision provides a great tool that has changed the way we approached peripheral nodules. Its unique technology creates augmented reality with the ability to see fluoroscopically invisible lesions and the pathways under the live fluoro, while tracking a patient breathing," says D. Kyle Hogarth, MD, FCCP, President of the Society for Advanced Bronchoscopy, Associate Professor of Medicine, Director of Bronchoscopy at the University of Chicago. "Once the technology has guided us to the lesion, we confirm the lesion's relationship to the airway with radial-EBUS. We then use our off-the-shelf biopsy instruments via the LungVision™ catheter. The augmented fluoro image, integrated with the radial EBUS images, allows us to obtain tissue samples with continuous real-time confirmation of location. The beauty of it all is how simple and elegant the technology is."

Body Vision CEO Dorian Averbuch added, "This is an important day for us and for all those involved in the lung patient care worldwide. Our technology is a major step towards winning the battle against lung cancer. We are targeting small pulmonary nodules that if diagnosed early, can be resected to cure the disease. Our clinical trials, in more than 400 patients with 12 leading lung cancer centers in the U.S, have demonstrated unmatched safety, accuracy, and diagnostic yield. While seamlessly integrated into the standard bronchoscopy suite and workflow, our proprietary technology provides step-by-step guidance through planning, navigation, and lesion localization during biopsy, all with minimal learning curve."

The clinical experience with the LungVision™ platform will be featured through the following panel presentations during the CHEST conference at San Antonio, TX:

Sun, Oct 7th , 2:15 PM - 2:30 PM Krish Bhadra , MD, Novel Augmented Fluoroscopic Imaging Platform Accuracy Assessment during Navigation Bronchoscopy in Simultaneous Comparison with Cone Beam CT and Radial EBUS, Panel Session 4035, room 206A Sun, Oct 7th , 2:30 PM - 2:45 PM D. Kyle Hogarth , MD, FCCP, A Novel Endobronchial Fluoroscopic Navigation and Localization System: a summary of a multi-center LungVision Trial, Panel Session 4035, room 206A Tue, Oct 9th , 3:00 PM - 3:15 PM Patrick E. Whitten , MD, FCCPAugmented Endobronchial Fluoroscopic Navigation and Localization System: Integration of Multimodalities and Biopsy Tools to Increase Diagnostic Yield, Panel Session 4050, room 207A

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical is a software and medical device company specializing in lung cancer diagnostics, augmented real-time imaging, artificial intelligence, and intra-body navigation. The company was founded in 2014 to address the contemporary unfulfilled clinical need of early lung cancer diagnostics. To learn more about the company, visit us at www.bodyvisionmedical.com

