Body Vision Medical Receives FDA Clearance for LungVision 2.0 System, a Part of LungVision Platform, Demonstrated at ATS 2019

RAMAT HA SHARON, Israel, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a medical device company specializing in augmented real-time imaging, artificial intelligence and intra-body navigation, announced today that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market their LungVision™ 2.0 System. The new release of LungVision System features real-time tool-in-lesion confirmation combined with seamless integration of LungVision Tool, a disposable lung navigation catheter with superb maneuverability. LungVision Tool ™ guided by LungVision™ 2.0 System is used through the standard bronchoscopes to allow access of any endotherapy accessories to small pulmonary nodules.

LungVision™ platform has demonstrated outstanding results through multicenter clinical trials in the U.S. of over 400 clinical procedures. Utilizing machine learning and a sophisticated augmented reality approach for accurate real-time navigation, LungVision™ allows physicians to plan, visualize, and track endobronchial tools inside the radiolucent lesions in real time. LungVision™ instantly fuses intraoperative imaging with pre-operative CT. "The second release of LungVision™ allows real-time tool-in-lesion confirmation through C-Arm Based Tomography (CABT) to provide an accurate access to pulmonary nodules. LungVision™ 2.0 reveals fluoroscopically "blind" lesions during biopsy sampling by means of any conventional C-Arm, which is widely available in a standard bronchoscopy suite. Real-time tool-in-lesion confirmation is required for successful diagnoses of pulmonary nodules and will ultimately be imperative in the future application of minimally invasive treatment." says Dorian Averbuch, the CEO and Founder of Body Vision Medical.

Body Vision Medical will exhibit its LungVision 2.0 platform at the ATS Annual Meeting 2019, held in Dallas through May 19-21. In addition, Body Vision Medical features two presentations of LungVision studies:

Krish Bhadra, MD, CHI Memorial Hospital, will present the strengths of artificial intelligence in navigational bronchoscopy. The AI-based technology is tracking complex anatomy and operational tools, making the guidance of diagnostic biopsy reliable and meaningful during procedure. This in turn translates into better control of procedure and high diagnostic results.

A72, Sunday, May 19th, 11:15AM – 1:00 PM, Session name: "Advances in Interventional Pulmonary"

Daniel Nader, MD, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, will present the contribution of the LungVision Platform in fiducial marker placement to increase efficiency of SBRT radio surgery.

A110, Sunday, May 19th, 2:15PM – 4:15PM, Session name: "Novel Imaging for Lung Cancer: A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words"





About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical is a medical device company specializing in augmented real-time imaging, artificial intelligence and intra-body navigation. The company was founded in 2014 to address the contemporary unmet clinical need of early lung cancer diagnostics and, in future, the growing demand of minimally invasive treatment. To learn more about the company visit us at www.bodyvisionmedical.com .

